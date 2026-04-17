MGM Returns to Art Basel Hong Kong with an Immersive Showcase of Macau’s Cultural-Tourism Landscape

Nurturing Arts Talent

Hong Kong–Macau Synergy Expands International Exchange Networks

HONG KONG, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — MGM reaffirmed its long‑standing partnership with Art Basel Hong Kong this week, leading delegations of Macau cultural leaders, arts professionals, and university faculty and students to the fair for exclusive guided tours and dialogue sessions. The initiative aligns with the direction of China’s "15th Five‑Year Plan", which calls for high‑quality cultural‑tourism development and advances the goal of helping Chinese culture go global. It also underscores the role of Hong Kong and Macau as key platforms for international cultural exchange.



The winner of the 2026 MGM Discoveries Art Prize is revealed with the award presented to the artist of Galerie Allen in France, whose work stood out for its originality and forward-looking artistic vision.

As a pioneer in cultural‑tourism innovation, MGM has championed local arts development and talent cultivation for many years. Since forming a long‑term partnership with Art Basel Hong Kong in 2017, the Company has continued to build a bridge between Macau’s arts community and the global stage, strengthening regional collaboration. This year, MGM once again served as a "super‑connector", drawing together artistic voices and cultural resources from Hong Kong and around the world. Encountering world‑class artworks at close range allowed participants to widen their global horizons, spark fresh ideas for Macau’s arts development, and deepen the city’s connection to international cultural networks.

This year, MGM also partnered with BOE, a global leader in display technology, to present an immersive showcase at its dedicated booth. The installation uses an "M‑shaped" four‑fold high‑definition, small‑pixel‑pitch LED display that combines intelligent energy efficiency with exceptional image clarity. Together with cutting‑edge naked‑eye 3D technology, it vividly brings to life a range of Macau’s cultural‑tourism projects and highlights the diverse appeal of the city’s integrated "culture + tourism + technology" development for the international arts community.

Cultivating a Fertile Environment for Macau’s Arts Talent

Yesterday (March 26), MGM led a delegation of over 20 Macau cultural leaders, artists, and industry representatives to the VIP preview, where they engaged in in-depth exchanges with representatives from participating galleries. Today (March 27), MGM further welcomed 30 young local artists, arts students and faculty members to visit the fair and join the "Conversations" talks program, a signature highlight of Art Basel. They heard insights from renowned collectors and cultural leaders such as Saeb Eigner and Uli Sigg, exploring themes ranging from art collecting and cultural diplomacy to cross-regional exchange. The sessions deepened participants’ understanding of Asian art development and the global arts ecosystem, while offering a close-up sense of the international art market’s pulse.

MGM China Holdings Limited Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director Kenneth Xiaofeng Feng said: "MGM remains committed to leveraging Macau’s unique role as a vital gateway for cultural exchange between East and West. Through our global network, we continue to create platforms that connect Macau’s arts community with the world, helping industry professionals gain deeper insights into global art market trends and the practical dynamics of the art economy. We will continue strengthening our collaborations with the international cultural and arts sector, supporting Macau’s moderate diversified economic development, and showcasing the city’s immense potential in cultural‑tourism integration."

Zhu Jiao, who is currently pursuing a Doctor of Fine Arts at the University of Macau and participated in the exchange, said: "Having transitioned from MGM’s National Arts Fund training program to attending Art Basel today, I can truly see how MGM continuously empowers young art professionals and students in Macau by building bridges to the global stage. These platforms allow us to immerse ourselves in the global art ecosystem and understand market dynamics firsthand. Such rare opportunities and valuable experiences are of great significance in broadening our creative horizons and helping us reflect on our future career development."

Cutting Edge Technology Animates Macau’s Diverse Cultural Tourism Projects

MGM unveiled an innovative "M-shaped" four-fold high-definition, small-pixel-pitch LED display at the fair, using cutting-edge technology to break away from the limitations of traditional flat screens. The installation creates a sense of visual extension and a hyper-real, immersive virtual space, vividly re-creating precious artefacts from the "Silk Roads Beyond Borders" exhibition at the POLY MGM MUSEUM—including emblematic works such as the Blue-and-White Moon Flask with Strap Handles and the Dragon-Patterned Throne Carpet—alongside leading modern and contemporary artworks.

Highlights from MGM’s resident production Macau 2049, which blends intangible cultural heritage with modern technology—including scenes such as "Khoomei: Ethereal"—are also brought to life on the screen. The booth further features looping promotional videos from the Macao SAR Government offering visitors an immersive glimpse into Macau’s vibrant, innovative, and increasingly diversified cultural-tourism landscape.

2026 MGM Discoveries Art Prize Winner Announced

The winner of the 2026 MGM Discoveries Art Prize was also revealed today (March 27). After a rigorous selection process, the international jury awarded the prize to the artist of Galerie Allen in France, whose work stood out for its originality and forward-looking artistic vision.

Angelle Siyang-Le, Director of Art Basel Hong Kong, commented: "At Art Basel Hong Kong, we are committed to connecting artistic voices from Asia with the world and opening up meaningful exchanges across cultures. The MGM Discoveries Art Prize reflects a shared belief between Art Basel and MGM in supporting the next generation of artists and the galleries that stand behind them, while recognizing the originality and energy of emerging practices. We are especially pleased that the prize creates a meaningful opportunity for the winning artist and their gallery to engage with Macau through this rich cultural exchange."

Established jointly by MGM and Art Basel Hong Kong in 2025, the prize aims to identify and support promising emerging artists. The jury comprises five distinguished international arts and culture experts. The winning artist and their representing gallery receive a cash award and an invitation to visit Macau, where the artist will explore the city’s unique East meets West cultural landscape, engage in creative exchange with local young artists, and potentially present their work in Macau.

About MGM

MGM is an abbreviation for MGM China Holdings Limited (HKEx: 2282) and is a leading developer, owner and operator of gaming and lodging resorts in Greater China. We are the holding company of MGM Grand Paradise, SA which holds one of the six gaming concessions to run casino games in Macau. MGM Grand Paradise, SA owns and operates MGM MACAU, the award-winning premium integrated resort located on the Macau Peninsula and MGM COTAI, a contemporary luxury integrated resort in Cotai.

MGM MACAU is a Forbes Five-Star luxury integrated resort inspired by the arts with every element of the resort infused with creativity and style. MGM MACAU has approximately 600 guest rooms and suites and boasts a number of distinguishing features, including the architecturally stunning European-inspired Grande Praça, housed under a soaring glass ceiling. The POLY MGM MUSEUM spanning almost 2,000 square meters, is constructed in accordance with Chinese national standards for the exhibition of Grade-One cultural relics. MGM MACAU’s world class facilities also include conference and event facilities, spa, and seven signature restaurants and bars to fulfill any gastronomic craving. Our property is conveniently located on the Macau Peninsula and is directly connected to the luxury retail shopping complex, One Central.

Designed as the "jewelry box" of Cotai, MGM COTAI offers approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites, meeting space, high end spa, retail offerings, food and beverage outlets as well as the first international Mansion at MGM for the ultimate luxury experience. MGM has joined hands with renowned Chinese filmmaker Zhang Yimou to set up the "Macau 2049" residency in MGM Theater. The Spectacle at MGM COTAI becomes the record holder of the largest free-span gridshell glazed roof (self-supporting) on January 19, 2019, making it the first architectural and structural GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for Macau, China. MGM COTAI is being developed to drive greater product diversification and bring more advanced and innovative forms of entertainment to Macau as it grows as a global tourist destination. MGM COTAI is the only mega complex and hotel in Macau to gain three-star certification in both Green Building Design and Operation Label, as well as the first hotel in the Greater Bay Area and second in Greater China to receive the certifications.

MGM China is majority owned by MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) one of the world’s leading global hospitality companies, operating a portfolio of destination resort brands including Bellagio, ARIA, MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay and Park MGM. For more information about MGM Resorts International, visit the Company’s website at www.mgmresorts.com.

About Art Basel

Founded in 1970 by gallerists from Basel, Art Basel today stages the world’s premier art shows for Modern and contemporary art, sited in Basel, Miami Beach, Hong Kong, Paris, and Qatar. Defined by its host city and region, each show is unique, which is reflected in its participating galleries, artworks presented, and the content of parallel programming produced in collaboration with local institutions for each edition. Art Basel’s engagement has expanded through new digital platforms including Zero 10 and the Art Basel App, and initiatives such as the Art Basel and UBS Global Art Market Report and Survey of Global Collecting, Art Basel Awards, and Art Basel Shop. For further information, please visit artbasel.com.

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