Michael Kors is selling a $498 tote bag for only $119 (and 9 more awesome deals)

Accidents happen, and if you have one on the road, you’ll be glad you had this camera to record the incident. According to Senior Deals Writer, Chris McGraw, this one “can capture what’s going on outside your car in 4K, which is important when you’re trying to make out details like license plate numbers, especially when you’re driving at night. Speaking of nighttime driving, the f/1.5 aperture lens allows this camera to capture a quality image even in low light.”

He adds, “Not all accidents happen in front of you, which is why the RedTiger comes with a rear camera as well. It captures a wide, 140-degree-angle field of view, so you’re covered in both the front and rear. The camera automatically detects crashes and locks and saves the video, just in case you can’t.” Grab it for 55% off — as low as it’s ever been.

