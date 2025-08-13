Michael Kors is selling a stylish $348 travel bag for just $79 (and 9 more fab deals)

Robovacs are great, but for a truly hands-off experience, you’ll want a self-emptying model: This No. 1 bestseller has a collection bin that can hold up to 60 days’ worth of dust and debris. That means you could go as long as two months without having to clean it out, saving you even more time.

It’s powerful enough to zap up everything from the kids’ crumbs to Fido’s fur, and its 360-degree LiDAR vision allows it to sense and move around any larger objects and furniture it comes across. The Matrix Clean feature encourages it to work in a grid pattern for more thorough coverage, and you can schedule cleanings or ask it to focus on a specific area via the SharkClean app or even your voice (it’s compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant).

The only time we’ve seen it on sale for less was on Black Friday, so add it to your cart while you can save 50%.

Source