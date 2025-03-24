MLB Opening Day 2025: Watch baseball’s return on Hulu + Live TV

The 2025 MLB season officially starts this Thursday. (Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Get your ballpark hot dogs, ice cream, and foam fingers out, because the 2025 MLB season is about to begin. Technically, the games commenced last week in Japan with the MLB Tokyo series, where the Los Angeles Dodgers swept both games against the Chicago Cubs. But the regular season starts on Mar. 27, and you won’t want to miss the action as Tanner Scott and Blake Snell take their posts with the Dodgers, Kyle Tucker with the Cubs, Juan Soto with the Mets and Willy Adames with the Giants. You can easily catch the return of baseball with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, starting at $82.99 per month with a free three-day trial.

It’s the best value when compared to traditional cable or satellite TV, or even services like YouTube TV. Why? Not only will you get access to Opening Day games, but you’ll be set up well to stream the rest of the season. Plus when baseball isn’t on, you can sit back, relax, and stream a movie or show from Hulu or Disney+, or check out commentary and other sporting events on ESPN+, all of which are included with the Hulu + Live TV package.

When is MLB Opening Day and what are the games to watch?

MLB Opening Day is Thursday, March 27 with all 28 teams playing except for the Tampa Bay Rays and Colorado Rockies. Some of the hottest, must-watch games that day will include the Dodgers taking on the Detroit Tigers (airing nationally on ESPN) and the Cubs looking for a win over the Diamondbacks.

The Dodgers vs. Tigers and Brewers vs. Yankees games are the two MLB Opening Day games that will air nationally, the rest of the games will air across select regional sports networks.

How to watch MLB Opening Day:

To watch MLB Opening Day on Hulu + Live TV, tune into national MLB coverage on ESPN, plus you’ll get Fox, FS1, TBS, MLB Network, ESPN+ and select regional sports networks to watch more of the upcoming MLB season, all of which are included with the 95+ channels you get with a subscription. You don’t even need to be at home. Watch from any Live TV supported device connected to the internet, ranging from smart TVs to tablets, smartphones, streaming sticks, laptops and more. To verify that there are live TV channels in your area, double check your postal code on the website. Once ready to watch, visit the MLB Games Sports collection or the MLB Baseball series page to find all the currently airing and upcoming live games. Set up push notifications to get alerts when your favorite teams are playing so you never miss the chance to cheer them on. For baseball fans, Hulu + Live TV is a win-win so you don’t miss exciting MLB Opening Day games but can also enjoy the entire season, too. Plus, catch up with the hottest new shows and movies and legacy favorites as well, all on a single bill. For $82.99 per month, it’s far less than alternatives with loads of added benefits to fill your time both when games are on and when they aren’t. Consider that Hulu is $9.99 per month with ads ($18.99 per month without), Disney+ is $9.99 with ads ($15.99 without), and ESPN+ is $11.99. There are bundle deals that don’t include live TV and range from about $27 to $47 per month. But you get these services plus live TV that’s comparable in price to others like Fubo and YouTube TV that only include live TV, that’s a pretty awesome deal. And you can try it all free for 3 days first! Try free for 3 days at Hulu

Are there restrictions when it comes to games on Hulu + Live TV?

Yes, there may be some variance based on regional availability and blackout restrictions. You will not be able to watch any out-of-market games on Hulu + Live TV, a decision made by sports leagues and rights holders. Check the Live Guide on your device once signed up to see which games might be blacked out.

Hulu’s live TV package also offers less regional sports networks (RSNs) than other live TV streaming packages, but what it lacks in RSNs it makes up for in other streaming options — both in sports and entertainment.

What else do you get with Hulu + Live TV?

While Hulu + Live TV is your portal to all the upcoming MLB Opening Day and season games (blackout restrictions excepted), you get a ton more, too. Hulu + Live TV includes access to the entire Hulu library, with popular shows like Only Murders in the Building, Paradise, and Shōgun along with the Disney+ selection of movies and shows, such as Disney, Pixar, and Star Wars favorites, like Star Wars: Skeleton Crew and Andor (which returns for Season 2 in April), Marvel shows like Daredevil: Born Again, and favorites like The Simpsons and Modern Family.

If you want to download content from Hulu and Disney+ to watch offline and eliminate ads from Hulu content (and some Disney+ ads), upgrade to the Step-Up Plan for $95.99 per month. Either way, you can switch plans if you want to upgrade or downgrade at any time before the next billing cycle. There’s also the option to cancel any time.

MLB Opening Day schedule:

Here’s a schedule of every Opening Day game time this week. Most games are available to watch on local RSNs, while two games, the Brewers vs. Yankees and the Tigers vs. Dodgers, will be nationally televised on ESPN.

Thursday, Mar. 27

California Angels vs. Chicago White Sox, Time TBD

Houston Astros vs. New York. Mets, Time TBD

Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners, 10:10 p.m.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Baltimore Orioles, 3:07 p.m.

Atlanta Braves vs. San Diego Padres, 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. New York Yankees, 3:05 p.m. (ESPN)

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Minnesota Twins, 4:15 p.m.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Chicago Cubs, 10:10 p.m.

San Francisco Giants vs. Cincinnati Reds, 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Kansas City Royals, 4:10 p.m.

Florida Marlins vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, 4:10 p.m.

Washington Nationals vs. Philadelphia Phillies, 4:05 p.m.

Texas Rangers vs. Boston Red Sox, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit Tigers vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, 7:10 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday, March 28

Source