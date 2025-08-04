More than 3,000 Boeing defense workers go on strike after rejecting contract

Workers picket outside the Boeing Defense, Space & Security facility in Berkeley, Missouri, US, on Monday, Aug. 4, 2025.

Some 3,200 Boeing defense unit workers went on strike for the first time in almost three decades early Monday after turning down a contract offer with the company.

Boeing had offered a 20% general wage increase, a $5,000 ratification bonus and other improvements. Its latest offer, which the workers voted down Sunday, included wage rises for employees at the top of the pay scale and improved retirement benefits, according to their union, the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers District 837. The workers are largely based in the St. Louis area.

Boeing said the increases could average about 40% taking into account other improvements. The increases would bring average IAM 837 machinist pay to more than $102,000 from $75,000, according to Jefferies.

The strike is the work group’s first since 1996.

“IAM District 837 members have spoken loud and clear, they deserve a contract that reflects their skill, dedication, and the critical role they play in our nation’s defense,” said Tom Boelling, IAM District 837 directing business representative. “We stand shoulder to shoulder with these working families as they fight for fairness and respect on the job.”