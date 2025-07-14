MSI Joins Forces with Red Bull Expanding the Scale of MSI MGA, Empowering a New Era for Premier Esports Tournaments

NEW TAIPEI CITY, July 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — MSI (Micro-Star International), a world-leading brand in AI, high-performance computing, and gaming, today announced a strategic partnership between its renowned MGA (MSI Gaming Arena) platform and Red Bull.

This collaboration is poised to not only solidify MSI’s leadership position within the esports sector but also to significantly broaden the MGA’s reach to a wider gaming community. Furthermore, the partnership will enhance MGA’s global visibility and introduce the experience of MSI’s cutting-edge esports hardware to more diverse and dynamic event settings.

This collaboration will encompass three of Red Bull’s flagship annual esports tournaments: Red Bull Home Ground with its European events, Red Bull Team 5, and another event that will be announced soon. As part of this partnership, MSI will equip these events with its top-tier gaming laptops and desktops, comprehensively upgrading the competition hardware and enhancing the on-site experience to deliver more thrilling and technologically advanced esports spectacles for global audiences.

MSI’s participation extends beyond mere hardware provision; it signifies an amplified investment in its MGA initiative. Now celebrating its 15th year, MGA has been steadfast in its mission to cultivate esports culture and offer a global platform for players to demonstrate their prowess. Through this alliance, MSI will infuse the MGA spirit into these larger-scale Red Bull tournaments, collaborating with Red Bull to champion the worldwide advancement of esports.

“MGA is more than just an esports tournament; it embodies MSI’s enduring commitment to the global gaming community and esports culture.”

Sam Chern, Vice President of Marketing at MSI, stated: “By sponsoring Red Bull’s premier esports tournaments, we are honored to further champion the spirit that MGA represents—leveraging world-class performance and innovative technology to unleash player potential, ignite competitive passion, and forge countless unforgettable highlight moments.”

This collaboration symbolizes a profound fusion of MSI’s esports spirit with Red Bull’s celebrated culture of pushing boundaries. Leveraging the joint appeal and strengths of both MGA and Red Bull, MSI will continue to inject innovative dynamism into the esports community, forging an international stage of even greater impact and influence.

MSI: https://www.msi.com

MSI YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/MSIGamingGlobal

MSI Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MSIGaming

MSI Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/MSIGaming

MSI X: https://x.com/msigaming

Subscribe to MSI RSS Feeds via https://www.msi.com/rss for real-time news and more product info.

Source