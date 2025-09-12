“My Yunnan Flavor” Topic Challenge to Be Launched

KUNMING, China, Sept. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The “My Yunnan Flavor” topic challenge will be launched by Yunnan SYNDA Information Industry Co., Ltd. From August 20, 2025 to September 30, 2025, creators around the world are invited to capture Yunnan’s distinctive tastes and bustling market life in short, shareable videos. Anchored by the five-flavor theme — Sour, Sweet, Bitter, Spicy, Umami — the campaign highlights local dishes, spring market rituals and everyday street culture, while celebrating five corresponding cultural ethos that make Yunnan uniquely vibrant.

Beyond the official themed video series, the event features a playful “100 Yuan Market Challenge,” where creators explore local markets with just 100 RMB to discover iconic snacks. A series of short interviews with foreign visitors will offer fresh, cross-cultural perspectives, and select collaborations with international KOLs will help bring Yunnan’s flavors to a global audience. Top submissions will be promoted across our channels and tied into offline market events to maximize engagement and impact.

How to join: Post your original video with the hashtag #MyYunnanFlavor, tag @visityunnan, or email entries to lilyzhangll727@gmail.com; Follow our official account for full rules and the latest updates — we can’t wait to see Yunnan through your lens!

Official Links：

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@visityunnan21

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@visityunnan