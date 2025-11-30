Mysterious pile of bones discovered near popular landmark triggers urgent investigation

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

An unusual grouping of bones was found near one of Scotland’s most iconic landmarks — and officials aren’t sure how the bones got there.

The remains were found on Crow Hill near Arthur’s Seat in Edinburgh, a rise within Holyrood Park that overlooks Duddingston Loch and the Firth of Forth.

Park rangers uncovered the bones during a routine patrol after a wildfire burned part of the park in August, according to Historic Environment Scotland (HES).

The cause of the wildfire is still under investigation. Though the collection was found over the summer, officials did not disclose the discovery until November.

Once alerted, archaeologists quickly arrived to assess and remove the cache.

The curious collection of bones consists of several species, according to the HES, including “cattle, horse, sheep or goat and possibly even cat.”

The HES added, “The remains do not seem to have been part of a wider feature. However, the number and variety of bones make it an unusual — and potentially significant — discovery.”

An HES official told Fox News Digital the bones are likely post-medieval, but no age has been determined yet.

“It is likely this area was used for grazing, as much of the land in Holyrood Park was grazed in the past,” an HES spokesperson said.

“However, the bones belong to various species of animal and are not complete skeletons, so there is no obvious or direct link to sheep grazing.”

Specialists plan to radiocarbon date the bones, which they hope will shed light on how old they are and why they were dumped.

The HES also noted that Crow Hill is near a prehistoric hill fort that once surrounded the summits of both Crow Hill and Arthur’s Seat.

The spokesperson added that Holyrood Park is a “hugely rich archaeological landscape” — with much more of its history still to be uncovered.

“We are continually learning about its past and the nature of what survives here,” the official added.

The bone collection adds to a number of eyebrow-raising archaeological discoveries in Scotland over the past year.

Over the summer, an archaeology student found a finely carved ancient head, featuring an eerie smile, during a dig on a Scottish farm.

In Inverness, archaeologists discovered a prehistoric village beneath a future golf course earlier this year.

