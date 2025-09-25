NAVER D2SF Invests in GravityLabs, a Healthcare Startup Helping Users Build Healthy Habits

– Operates “MoneyWalk”, a global healthcare platform achieving more than 30 minutes of daily user engagement

SEONGNAM, South Korea, Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — NAVER D2SF announced a new investment in GravityLabs, a healthcare startup dedicated to helping users build lasting healthy habits.



GravityLabs operates MoneyWalk, a reward-based global healthcare platform that encourages users to log daily health activities by offering incentives, thereby fostering long-term habits while generating a wide range of valuable health data. Unlike typical healthcare apps that struggle to sustain engagement, MoneyWalk records more than 30 minutes of daily active usage per user, demonstrating strong retention and user commitment.

GravityLabs began with a Walk-to-Earn (W2E) model, rewarding users for daily physical activity, and is now evolving into a broader Health-to-Earn (H2E) ecosystem. It is advancing a comprehensive health data platform capable of managing diverse biometric signals. Through its AI-powered health camera, users can conveniently measure blood pressure, heart rate, and heart rate variability (HRV) with a smartphone. In addition, integration with Korea’s National Health Insurance Service (NHIS) database has enabled even more reliable management of personal health records.

Since its launch two years ago, MoneyWalk has surpassed 1.3 million monthly active users (MAU) across 111 countries, positioning itself as a rising global healthcare app. Notably, the platform ranked eighth in Japan’s healthcare app category and has gained traction overseas without localized promotions, with approximately 40% of its MAU coming from markets such as Japan and the United States. Building on this momentum, GravityLabs plans to expand into data-driven healthcare businesses by partnering with insurance companies, contract research organizations (CROs), and public institutions.

Yang Sang-hwan, Leader of NAVER D2SF, stated, “GravityLabs is a team deeply committed to the mission of helping people build healthier lifestyles, delivering tangible improvements in users’ daily routines. As the potential of PHR-based healthcare continues to grow, we see meaningful opportunities for collaboration with NAVER’s own healthcare services in the future.”

Since 2017, NAVER D2SF has been an early investor in healthcare startups, with the sector now accounting for around 18% of its portfolio. Representative investments include PranaQ (AI sleep technology), Nuvilab (AI-powered food nutrition analysis), and Monitor Corporation (medical AI solutions).

About NAVER

Founded in 1999, NAVER is Korea’s largest Internet company and one of the world’s top tech companies. Leading cutting-edge technologies, NAVER operates No.1 search engine in Korea and holds various business portfolios encompassing commerce, fintech, cloud, AI and robotics, as well as other global online services such as LINE mobile messenger, Webtoon and Webnovel publishing, SNOW video camera app and ZEPETO metaverse platform.

NAVER recorded sales of KRW 10.74 trillion (USD 7.5 billion) in 2024. TEAM NAVER continues to enhance its business portfolio and expand its global presence across Japan, North America, and Europe, while pursuing innovation through continuous research and development in future technologies.

To learn more, visit www.navercorp.com/en

