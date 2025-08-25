Never stare at ugly cords again, thanks to this clever outlet cover, just $22 for Labor Day

After five years of homeownership, my wife and I finally updated our bedroom — new furniture, new curtains, new TV. It looked great… until we realized the new TV’s cord was way shorter than the old one, putting our once-hidden mess of cables on full display. Then I spotted the Sleek Socket Ultra-Thin Electrical Outlet Cover, just $22. I bought one, and now the cord disappears neatly behind the dresser. Problem solved!

We can’t say enough good things about the Sleek Socket. It looks refined, it’s easy to clean around and it gives you more space against your walls since you’ll no longer have a bunch of plugs bulging out of your outlets. Its 3-foot cable can easily be hidden away behind your electronics, clamped to your baseboard or stowed behind your workstation. The end result is a power solution that blends into the background with outlets that “look so much cleaner,” as one shopper said. “Love how minimal and clean these make our home look!”

It’s especially ideal for tight spaces or apartment dwellers whose leases prevent a more invasive fix. “I needed something simple and user-friendly that could quickly be installed in my rental,” shared a savvy buyer. “This was honestly such a good option, and it is not super noticeable! Love it … A great option for those who are renting.”

Look ma, no cables! (Amazon)

“I had no idea these existed!” raved an electrified fan. “They work great behind a shelf or dresser, they allow the shelf to be pushed flush with the wall and still have three things plugged in!”

This shopper gushed, “I saw this online and thought it was a great idea to solve the issue I was having — due to the outlets situated behind the couch, plugging in anything such as lamps and chargers would cause a big space between the wall and the couch. But with this neat little solution, now everything sits flush and [there’s] nothing to be seen. Works great.”

Cords? What cords? I don’t see any cords! (Amazon)

The Sleek Socket can even help you baby-proof. “Super easy to install and [the] perfect length to keep out of our new baby’s hands,” raved a careful parent. “The way the room got set up, the outlets were always near the crib. This is flat enough so her little fingers couldn’t get behind it, and allowed us parents to sleep with ease. Highly recommend.”

Of course, some buyers have suggestions for improvement. “Don’t get me wrong, I love this outlet cover/extension cord,” said a generally satisfied reviewer. “It hides the plug-ins for our TV wonderfully, and we have been talking about buying more for the house. The only complaint I have is that the adhesive that is used to hold the cord to the wall took the paint with it when it was moved.”