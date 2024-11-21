New travel trend has Americans chasing fountain of youth

A new report from Booking.com provides insight to the top travel trends for next year, with many travelers going beyond sightseeing.

The annual travel predictions report for 2025 highlights the “passport to longevity” trend.

“Vacations in 2025 will go beyond relaxation, evolving into life-enhancing journeys focused on health and well-being,” Booking.com’s website says.

Fifty-two percent of American travelers say they are willing to pay for vacations “designed solely to extend their lifespan and improve their overall health,” according to Booking.com.

Ben Harrell, U.S. managing director at Booking.com, told Fox News Digital via email he sees vacations evolving into something more for travelers than just a time to relax.

“[For] American travelers willing to pay for vacations designed to improve their overall health and even extend their lifespan, the travel industry is stepping up to offer transformative experiences, like cryotherapy, body vibration, red light treatments and stem cell therapies in order to help people find peace of mind and body that lasts even beyond the last days of the vacation,” said Harrell.

Booking.com sees longevity retreats leading with 49% of Americans expressing interest in “programs that replace temporary fixes with deeper revitalization,” the website says.

Fifty-seven percent of travelers are looking for wellness practices they can take home, such as learning about timed coffee ingestion and exploring IV therapy.

“In 2025, the journey won’t end when the trip does; it will carry forward as a path to a longer, healthier life,” added Harrell.

Booking.com’s report revealed destinations that could fit into the “passport longevity” trend.

The online travel agency suggests Tromsø, Norway, and San Pedro de Atacama, Chile, as top spots to seek experiences that might boost longevity.

A Booking.com representative told Fox News Digital these locations “stand out for their pristine natural environment and outdoor activities.”

In Tromsø, travelers can seek rejuvenation through a floating sauna that overlooks an Arctic Cathedral in Pust.

As for San Pedro de Atacama, travelers can enjoy Laguna Cejar and Puritama Hot Springs.

“Both of these locations are wellness-focused, aligning with the goals of longevity retreats,” said Harrell.

