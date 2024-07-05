Saturday, July 6, 2024
Travel

Newlywed couple reveals details of their unique destination wedding in Mexico: ‘Perfect day’

A newlywed couple based in Los Angeles is sharing tantalizing travel details of their destination wedding in 2024. 

Misaki and Amir Hajimirsadeghi were married this April in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, after knowing each other for 11 years. 

The pair, who met while studying at the University of California, got engaged in Dec. 2022 and started debating where they wanted to get married, as SWNS reported. 

The couple apparently wanted a wedding where they could have all the people they loved in one place — while also choosing to spend their money “in a smart way.”

With a $100,000 budget, the couple booked the Nobu Hotel in Mexico and invited 75 guests to attend the “vacation” weekend.

Married couple on wedding day

Amir and Misaki Hajimirsadeghi, pictured here, got married in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, earlier this year. The bride said it was “the best vacation. I had all my friends and my family with us — when can you ever do that?” (SWNS)

Misaki Hajimirsadeghi, who works in finance, told SWNS, “It was the best vacation. I had all my friends and my family with us — when can you ever do that?”

She also said, “It was the most perfect day.”

The couple reported they didn’t end up spending all that they’d budgeted for the wedding, but that their final bill came to just over $80,000. 

“The intention was not to have an expensive wedding, [but] it was to be a more affordable one,” Misaki Hajimirsadeghi said. 

Wedding on the beach

The newlyweds said they had 75 guests attend their destination wedding.  (SWNS)

The most expensive portion of the occasion was catering and drinks, which totaled almost $29,000, SWNS reported of the couple’s wedding.

Fox News Digital reached out to the couple for further comment.

The newly married couple said they also had a $5,740 charge for tables, chairs, linens and flatware; a $4,640 charge for the wedding planner; a $4,595 charge for the flowers; and a combined charge of $7,764 for their photographer and videographer. 

Misaki Hajimirsadeghi said, “We are surrounded by people who have million-dollar weddings. We had a cheap wedding in terms of what we did.”

Wedding fireworks

The happy couple enjoyed a fireworks show at their wedding reception.  (SWNS)

Other items they included in their wedding reception plans: a champagne tower, fireworks, the bride’s second dress, a seating chart and welcome bags for guests. 

They also had the help of a content creator. 

Cabo San Lucas has been among the most popular Mexican vacation destinations in recent years. 

“We spent our money in a smart way and used it to bring all of our family and friends together,” Misaki Hajimirsadeghi told SWNS. 

Cabo San Lucas, or Los Cabos, is “the capes” in Spanish — hinting at its secluded coves off the coast, per Visit Los Cabos. 

The spot in Mexico is also recognizable for its arch at the natural landmark at “Land’s End,” where the Sea of Cortez meets the Pacific Ocean, as Visit Los Cabos noted.

Wedding moments

A newly married couple revealed the details of their destination wedding in Mexico in the spring of 2024.  (SWNS)

Cabo San Lucas was among the most popular Mexican vacation destinations, specifically for spring break trips, in 2023, as The Points Guy told Fox Weather. 

On the day of the wedding, the bride said she and her groom spent the morning together and exchanged vows privately. 

She said, “It wasn’t natural for us to do public vows, [so] I am so happy we did it that way [as] it set the tone for the day.”

