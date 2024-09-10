Nordstrom has cozy, stylish sweaters on sale — shop trending picks under $50

Tees and tanks, you’re officially on notice. September is underway, and sweater season is just about here. There are lots of cozy options no matter your personal style: Whether you like cardigans for layering, turtlenecks for extra coverage or oversized crewnecks that flatter your figure, now’s the time to add new knits to your closet.

Even though it’s still in the 80s in some parts of the country, Nordstrom is already offering compelling deals on autumn essentials like sweaters. Right now, early-bird shoppers can score warm picks for less than $50. For example, this cute cotton cardi with a collar is on sale for just $31. Available in navy blue and cream, it has big preppy energy and is perfect for anyone who wants to channel the “old money” vibe. Oh, and if you’re still in your athleisure era, consider this half-zip pullover that looks a lot like Lululemon’s best-selling style.

Ready to go all in for sweater weather? Shop more finds under $50 from Nordstrom below.

Nordstrom Don’t be fooled — you don’t have to pack away your linen the second summer comes to an end. Linen can be worn all year long, especially as a layering piece over other clothing. With that in mind, don’t think twice about adding this classic black cardi to your Nordstrom cart. The longer length makes it elegant and flattering, and a black sweater will never go out of style. $30 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom If you like options, this sweater should be at the top of your shopping list. You can wear it buttoned on its own or open to show off your favorite tee underneath. Another reason to love this pick? It’s mostly cotton, which means it’s machine washable (unlike wool and cashmere). Shoppers at Nordstrom are already raving about this find. “Perfect sweater for fall,” one customer wrote. “[It is] exactly what I wanted — medium weight, soft but with a little structure to it, not chunky but not flowy. I wanted this length to wear with ankle-length jeans and this is perfect.” $31 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Folks who live somewhere with a more moderate climate will appreciate this eye-catching cowl neck sweater — it offers some coverage on the arms and neck, but it isn’t too thick or bulky. Pairing it with jeans is a no-brainer, but it also looks sharp styled with dark green cargo pants. $34 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Crewneck sweaters are closet staples during the cold-weather months because they look good with everything, from jeans and leggings to skirts and even over a dress. This cotton-blend style has a slightly longer hem in the back to give your booty some extra coverage, and the raglan sleeves give it the perfect slouchy-not-sloppy look. Important to note: This piece is popular and selling fast. If you like the look, don’t wait to make it yours. $42 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Shades of brown are one of fall’s biggest trends, so it’s time to start adding the hue to your closet. Chocolate brown is especially trendy, but camel tones like this sweater are a classic pick that work on lots of different skin tones. Fun styling tip: Rock a bold red lip when wearing sweaters in the light brown family. The combo is stunning! $42 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Love the idea of wrapping yourself in a cardigan that feels a little like a blanket? Grab this trendy olive green style while it’s on sale. In addition to the hue shown here, you can also snag this fall essential on sale in a gorgeous rust color. $48 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Want to pull off the “rich mom” look for fall? Then you’ll need a stylish sweatshirt like this one to pair with your Stanley tumbler for morning dropoffs. This Zella find gets a perfect five-star rating from shoppers who appreciate the oversized fit. “The pullover is just a bit large but how I like it. Plenty of room and it looks so cute,” one wrote. $48 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom It may be hard to wrap your mind around turtlenecks now, but cold weather is coming, and you’ll be glad you snapped up this cute, cozy knit when the temps drop. It looks great styled with jeans as shown here, but it pairs just as nicely with fleece-lined leggings on a frigid day. $48 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Already have several cardigans in your closet? Well, we bet you don’t have any with a scalloped hem. This unique zip-front is too special to pass up. The rich color and pretty details on the sleeves make it a true standout. Even better, it can double as an outer layer on mild fall days that don’t require a coat or jacket. $48 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom If you think you can only wear a cardigan open over a blouse or dress, think again. Fitted styles like this ribbed design can totally work as a top when worn buttoned up with your favorite jeans or trousers. If you’re worried about showing too much cleavage, simply wear a camisole underneath. $49 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Colorblocking is a trend that sticks around season after season, so this fashion-forward Vince Camuto design is a worthy investment. The colors are neutral enough to pair with any color pants, and many shoppers say they appreciate the forgiving fit and that it washes well. “It’s like being snuggled in the softest of blankets,” said one fan. “It keeps you warm, but you aren’t overheated. Perfect for the office, or strolling through town on a crisp fall day.’ $50 at Nordstrom

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

