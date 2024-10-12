‘Obsessed’ Nantucket traveler reveals where to go, what to do on the island in the fall

Nantucket Island has risen to popularity in the last few years thanks to popular books and shows portraying the quaint island.

A woman who’s been “obsessed” with visiting the vacation destination for more than 20 years shared some of her best kept tips and tricks to make the most of your time on the island.

“I have been going there since I was a baby, and then I started working out there at a restaurant during the summers in 2018, so seven summers ago,” Charlotte Drinkwater, a New York-based 23-year-old social media coordinator, told Fox News Digital in an on-camera interview.

In a TikTok that has garnered over 3.7 million views, Drinkwater shows the beauty of the island — something she said that she and her family have been drawn to for years.

Drinkwater, who is originally from Massachusetts, said her parents met on the island “many, many years ago,” so it’s always held a special place in her heart as they would return each summer.

“We grew up vacationing on the island for usually like two weeks at a time, if not more, and then I think when I was in eighth grade… my family got a home there,” she said.

She said, “It’s hard to ever be in a bad mood or have a bad time when you’re out there.”

Drinkwater explained that the island is special for many reasons — one of them being the community of people there that “take care of each other.”

Drinkwater said that with family-owned restaurants and a lack of stoplights, the historic island is unique and makes “it feel like you’re in a different world.”

Drinkwater credits author Elin Hilderbrand, who is known to write novels about the island, for an increase in tourism over the last few years.

“She does a fantastic job at portraying the island. Especially after being in all of those places, [the books] really feel like you’re right there,” she said.

She added, “The lifestyle, the things people do and say, wear and act, are very to a tee accurate.”

Some of her recommendations when visiting the island included eating dinner at Millie’s, enjoying a sandwich on the beach and visiting Cisco Brewers for live music and food trucks on the weekend.

Drinkwater recommended visiting all ends of the island — which is roughly 105 square miles in total, ranging 14 miles in length and three-and-a-half miles wide, according to the Nantucket, Massachusetts, government website.

“I would say if you’re visiting, don’t stay in one part of the island,” she encouraged, adding, “Try to get around as much as you can.”

The frequent visitor also cautioned visitors to beware of the peak tourism times on the island, specifically July and August, and to plan ahead when you can.

As for visiting Nantucket in the fall, Drinkwater said it’s a “perfect” time to see the island, with locals calling it “local summer” due to the lack of tourists.

“It has the same beautiful weather as the summer, a little less hot, but minus the crowds, so you can go to the beaches and not have as many people there,” she said.

Drinkwater added, “I think, especially in October, seeing those orange leaves fall into the cobblestone streets is so magical.”

Drinkwater said that while fall is still a great time to visit, she recommends going on the weekend as some restaurants will close during the week to give their employees a break from the busy summer tourism rush.

Fall is also a common season for weddings to be held on the island.

“Definitely plan ahead for your dinners because there are not a lot of restaurants on the small island, so they do book up,” she said.

