One day viewing, $1.5 million sale and 287 percent vendor profit

The sun broke across Adelaide’s inner north as a crowd of 150 filled a quiet street to witness a spectacle that matched the home’s transformation. The property at 55 Livingstone Avenue had been reborn from its 1946 bones into a modern character showpiece, every surface crafted with purpose and care. The crowd mirrored that energy, alive with curiosity and a hint of envy for the ensuing new owner.

Bidding opened at $900k and within moments leapt to $1.1m on the back of two bold moves. The pace shifted to smaller $50k and $20k steps, the tension growing as one underbidder paused the action to seek an 11 day settlement extension, her request granted before the final push began. The auctioneer’s rhythm returned, the air thick with the kind of anticipation that turns neighbours into narrations.

Know the news with the 7NEWS app: Download today

Then came the twist. A young man who had seen the home for the first time only a day earlier stepped forward with intent. His final $25k move sealed the contest at $1.5m, leaving the crowd cheering and the underbidders fading quietly into the background.

Listing agent Joe Marriott from Ray White Unley said nine bidders registered and five stayed active through the heat of the sale. “It was a quintessential auction,” Marriott added.

The vendor, who bought the home in 2014 for $387k, watched his vision pay off with a 287 percent profit, proof that passion and precision can turn even humble beginnings into something extraordinary.

Adelaide saw 134 homes taken to auction, a slight drop from 144 over the previous two weeks. The city’s preliminary clearance rate lifted to 78.2 percent, edging 1.1 percentage points higher than last week.

Vendor’s legacy commands $8.42 million reward

A rare north-facing riverfront estate at 49 McConnell Street delivered drama, spectacle and a winning bid of $8.42 million. The vendor, who designed and built the home during Brisbane’s World Expo in 1988, watched decades of personal vision come to a close as a local family claimed the prize.

On auction day, a crowd of 100 gathered to witness the action. Twelve registered bidders opened at $5.5 million, with bids rocketing in $200,000 and $100,000 leaps. The pace slowed as the numbers climbed, moving in $50,000 and then $10,000 increments, before a tense duel between the final two bidders reduced moves to meagre $35 and $10 raises. Listing agent Carla Haddan couldn’t resist cracking, “What is this? The Block?” sending the crowd into laughter.

The property spans two titles, boasting 930sqm of absolute riverfront with a 20-metre frontage, primed for a complete rebuild, renovation or dual luxury dwellings (STCA). A bespoke bronze propeller water feature pays homage to the vendor’s local foundry and his family’s maritime legacy.

For the buyers, the purchase opens the door to a landmark riverfront sanctuary in a prestigious Bulimba pocket. For the vendor, it was a bittersweet farewell to a home created with vision and care, marking the end of a 35-year chapter while securing a remarkable result.

Brisbane hosted 215 auctions, matching the previous week’s volume, according to Cotality. The preliminary clearance rate remained in the high 70s at 77.8 percent, just 15 basis points below last week’s 77.9 percent.

Helen and Troy, a storybook ending in Woodlands

At 31 Woodlands Street, Woodlands, just eight kilometres from Perth’s city centre, the story of a family’s 25-year chapter came to a close as Helen and Troy handed the keys to the next owners. On a leafy 728sqm block, their four-bedroom home had been built with care and attention for family living, and it was clear every detail spoke to decades of memories.

Nine registered bidders arrived for the auction with five active paddles sparking a measured but compelling contest. The morning unfolded with steady bids moving in thoughtful increments until the hammer fell at $2.35 million, securing the home for another family eager to enjoy the generous proportions, flexible living spaces and expansive backyard.

Helen reflected on the sale, noting a mix of solace and nostalgia. “We’re feeling relieved, but also sad to see the home go. But we’re glad to see it go to another lovely family,” she said. She praised Ray White agent Lisa Buckley for professionalism and guidance through the process, adding, “This was our first auction, and we’re happy with the result. In this market I would definitely recommend other sellers going to auction.”

Built as a family haven, the home offers a master suite with dual walk-in robes, multiple living zones, a gourmet kitchen, bar and three entertaining areas, all surrounded by lush gardens ready for children, pets or a future pool. With Churchlands Senior High and Woodlands Primary nearby, local parks, cafes, and easy access to the city, this residence delivers lifestyle and location in equal measure.

The home may have changed hands, but the family spirit that shaped it will linger in its walls for years to come.

Source