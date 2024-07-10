OneOdio’s Prime Day 2024: First-Time Discounts on OpenRock X and Big Savings on 12 Top Products

HONG KONG, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — OneOdio, a professional audio innovator, and its sports open-ear sub-brand, OpenRock, are excited to offer their best Prime Day discounts yet, running from July 16 to July 17. OneOdio is offering discounts on up to 12 different products, while OpenRock will debut its first-ever discounts on the newly launched sports earbuds, OpenRock X.



Introducing OpenRock X: First-Ever Discount After Debut

After a year of preparation, OpenRock launches the OpenRock X Open-Ear Air Conduction Sport Earbuds, just in time for Prime Day. Building on the success of previous models, the OpenRock X features upgraded comfort and performance. Especially the newly designed dual-center biaxial joint allows for seamless angle adjustments, ensuring a secure fit for various ear sizes. Whether you’re running or cycling, these earbuds stay comfortably in place.

This Prime Day, OpenRock X is available at a 20% discount, its first-ever price reduction since launch, dropping from $169.99 to $135.99. Such a significant discount on a new product is uncommon, but OpenRock wants to make Prime Day an opportunity for fans. This offer saves customers $34, making it the perfect timing to experience the latest in audio technology at a lower price.

In addition to the debut discount on OpenRock X, OpenRock Pro and OpenRock S are also part of this Prime Day event. The OpenRock S, originally priced at $79.99, is now available for $63.99, and the OpenRock Pro, from $129.99 to $103.99. These two best-sellers have received widespread acclaim for their exceptional sound quality and long-lasting battery life.

Apart from generous discounts on OpenRock earbuds, OneOdio is gearing up for Prime Day 2024 with a lineup of classic headphones including top-sellers like Monitor 60, A10, and A70.

Unified Price Reduction of Monitor 60 Since Claimed VGP 2024 Award

Awarded the prestigious VGP 2024 accolade in the Asian audio industry, the OneOdio Monitor 60 was praised for its innovative single-side monitoring and big 50mm dual dynamic drivers. With the heightened interest sparked by the award, we see Prime Day as a perfect time to graciously offer audiophiles a special chance to purchase and experience this product at a reduced price. During Prime Day, the Monitor 60 is available at a lower price across all five Amazon stores, priced at only $71.99 on Amazon US, marking the largest discount of 2024 so far.

Other models that serve various functions are also prepared for the Prime Day event, like the Fusion A70 series, ideal for DJs with 72-hour Ultra-long battery life and outstanding sound reproduction, now up to 27% off on Amazon ES. The A10 Hybrid ANC headphones, offering tranquility in noisy environments, are among over 10 other models awaiting your selection. For more deal information, visit our official website and social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

