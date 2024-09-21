Over 47,000 fans love these ‘baby soft’ Hanes sweats — on sale for just $11

We all need a pair (or two, or three) of comfy pants we can slip into when we want to lounge around — whether it’s on a chilly night or an early fall day. The comfy pants we’re talking about are Amazon’s top-selling Hanes EcoSmart Sweatpants, and you can get these softies for just $11 — nearly 40% off.

Why is it a good deal? 💰

Only $11 for pants? You’ve probably spent more on lunch or a bottle of shampoo. Prices vary by color and size, but most options are $11 or less, so snag ’em while the deal is on.

Why do I need this? 🤔

These Hanes sweatpants have a broad elastic waistband that sits just right — no painful digging in. Open at the bottom with a straight leg throughout, they’ll lengthen your limbs rather than visually chopping them at the ankle. They’re available in six colors, and every last one is cute and practical (like Slate Heather and Navy Heather).

The material is a 50-50 blend of cotton and polyester, so they’re unlikely to shrink after a trip through the washer and dryer. They’re also soft and pill-resistant. Whether you’re lounging around or running errands, pair them with a matching Hanes sweatshirt on a cool evening or a simple T-shirt on a warmer day.

What reviewers say 💬

More than 47,000 Amazon shoppers rave about these comfy pants, giving them five out of five stars.

Pros 👍

“I loved finding these on sale to wear at home or to bed! I can even wear them out if I wanted,” one shopper raved. “I have machine-washed them and hung to dry to make them last as long as possible without getting rough on the inside, and so far, so good! Very comfortable! Great for inside, whether cold out and the heat is on, or hot out and the air conditioning is on. Very happy!”

“These are the most comfortable pairs of comfy pants I own,” said a second reviewer. “I purchased them for working out. After wearing them the first time, they were immediately renamed comfy pants, and a second pair was ordered. The fabric is baby-soft inside and just thick enough without being bulky. The waistband fits gently yet still stays in place.”

Some people even compared them with more expensive loungewear: “Love these sweatpants!” one shopper noted. “They are so soft and fit as nicely as expensive athleisure wear. The waistband is wide and stretchy and the cut nice enough to wear out on errands, etc. They’re perfect for WFH where you want something comfortable but don’t want to feel sloppy and unprofessional.”

Cons 👎

Some shoppers say the pants run a little big and suggest choosing one size down if you want more of a straight leg than a wide one. They also don’t have pockets (but that contributes to the slim silhouette).

“These definitely run large,” said one customer. “I’m normally a medium, but the size small fits me perfectly. Glad I accidentally picked small instead of medium as I would have had to return them. They’re fine for what they cost. Pockets would be nice, but I knew that going in they didn’t have them. They are soft and comfortable.”

“These are very comfy. Super soft and launder well,” said another fan. “Would recommend a size smaller than needed though. I usually wear a large, but these were baggy. I ordered two more pairs in medium and they fit wonderfully. Looks great on.”

