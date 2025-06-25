Paris Hilton buys Mark Wahlberg’s former LA mansion for $63 million

Almost six months after American media personality and heiress Paris Hilton and her husband lost their Malibu home in the LA wildfires, the couple have purchased a luxurious Los Angeles mega mansion that once belonged to actor Mark Wahlberg.

The Wall Street Journal has reported Hilton and her venture capitalist husband Carter Reum paid US$63 million for the property, which is located in the exclusive Beverly Park gated community in Beverly Hills, known for its celebrity residents including Adele, Justin Bieber and Sylvester Stallone.

Know the news with the 7NEWS app: Download today

The sprawling 2,830 sqm residence is set on more than six acres and features 12 bedrooms, 20 bathrooms, dedicated staff quarters, two kitchens, including a prep kitchen, a commercial-sized gym, a billiard room, library, wine and cigar cellar, and a sophisticated tasting and smoking lounge.

The interior is best described as modernist palatial, and includes a grand staircase with ornate balustrades, statement chandeliers and hanging candelabras, marble finishes, baroque wallpaper and dramatic arches throughout.

Outdoors, the expansive compound includes an oversized sports court for basketball and pickleball, a skate park, a five-hole golf course with a driving range and a resort-style pool with cascading water features.

Wahlberg bought the exclusive estate in 2023, with his wife, Rhea Durham, a former model.

Hilton and Reum, who have two children, were among dozens of celebrities who lost their multi-million-dollar mansions during the LA wildfires in January.

Hilton famously took to Instagram at the time to share an emotional post, in which she said she was “heartbroken beyond words.”

“Sitting with my family, watching the news, and seeing our home in Malibu burn to the ground on live TV is something no one should ever have to experience,” she wrote.

Following the tragedy, Hilton mobilised her nonprofit, 11:11 Media Impact, to support wildfire relief efforts across Los Angeles.

She personally donated $100,000 to wildfire victims and local animal shelters, and partnered with GoFundMe.Org to distribute over $1 million in grants to 50 women-owned small businesses affected by the fires.

READ:Oz rapper G Flip and real estate reality star wife evacuated in LA fires

Source