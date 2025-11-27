Patronus Biotech receives grant to evaluate a novel malaria vaccine and adjuvant to support affordable access and use in global health

SINGAPORE, Nov. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Patronus Biotech today announced a grant from the Gates Foundation to accelerate the development of its novel malaria vaccine and adjuvant program to support affordable access and use in global health. The funding will enable the evaluation of an innovative U-VLP® vaccine candidate, LYB014, which targets multiple stages of the most deadly form of malaria parasite’s life cycle; as well as a new, low cost, highly pure adjuvant manufactured from synthetic components.

Malaria remains one of the world’s most devastating infectious diseases, with an estimated 263 million cases and nearly 600,000 deaths in 2023, primarily among children under five. While recent progress with first-generation vaccines is encouraging, there is a critical need for more affordable, effective, and broadly protective solutions.

Patronus Biotech’s has developed a world first malaria vaccine simultaneously targeting all three critical stages of the P. falciparum life cycle, showing promising opportunity to provide more effective and broad protection. The vaccine is combined with a low-cost adjuvant system designed to elicit a powerful and sustained immune response. This adjuvant, named A02, is engineered to enhance both humoral and cellular immunity, which is crucial for protection and preventing severe disease.

“Our scientific approach has the potential to transform the fight against malaria,” said Dr. Jin, Chief Executive Officer of Patronus Biotech. “Our goal with LYB014 and the A02 adjuvant is not just to prevent infection, but to create a more robust and affordable shield that can combat the parasite’s complex biology. This could be a critical step toward eventual malaria elimination.”

