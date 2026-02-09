Peijia Medical Submits EU MDR CE Mark Registration Application for GeminiOne® TEER System

HONG KONG, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Peijia Medical Limited (HKEX: 9996) today announced that it has formally submitted the European Union Medical Device Regulation (EU MDR) CE Mark registration application for its internally developed GeminiOne Transcatheter Edge-to-Edge Repair (TEER) System for the treatment of mitral regurgitation, with HighLife SAS being the Company’s European partner.

The CE Mark submission represents a significant milestone in Peijia Medical’s globalization strategy and underscores the Company’s continued commitment to expanding its presence in major international markets.

GeminiOne is a novel TEER device internally developed by the Company. The system features a unique sliding groove mechanism that enables a longer coaptation length while maintaining a smaller implant size and delivery system. It also incorporates an independent leaflet grasping design intended to reduce procedural complexity, an auto-locking mechanism that helps prevent repeated locking and unlocking during the procedure, and a multi-angular detachment capability that allows the device to accommodate a wider range of anatomical variations. The design of the System has been patented globally and has obtained clearance through multiple freedom-to-operate (FTO) analyses.

In addition to the EU submission, the registration application for GeminiOne has been accepted by the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) of the People’s Republic of China and is currently under review. The system has also received Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) to conduct an Early Feasibility Study (EFS) in the United States.

Peijia Medical will continue to actively advance regulatory registrations in China and Europe, aiming to bring safe and effective treatment options to patients with mitral regurgitation at the earliest practicable opportunity.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements related to product availability, clinical development, and commercialization plans. Actual results may differ due to regulatory, clinical, or market factors.

Regulatory Notice

The GeminiOne TEER System is currently under clinical and regulatory evaluation and has not been approved for commercial sale in any country or region.

About the Company

Peijia Medical (9996.HK) was established in 2012 and is headquartered in Suzhou, China. Peijia Medical focuses on the high-growth interventional procedural medical device market in China and aims to become a world-renowned medical device platform that provides comprehensive treatment solutions for structural heart and neurovascular diseases. The Company now has four TAVR systems and nearly twenty neurointerventional devices registered in China and various innovative product candidates at different stages of development. For more information about Peijia visit peijiamedical.com/about.

