‘Perfect for our trip to Disney World’: This mini umbrella is down to $12

Heavy layers, it’s been fun, but it’s time for flowers and blue skies. Just don’t forget — spring’s grand entrance comes with a splash of rain. Checking the forecast is easy, but staying prepared on vacation? Not so much. Enter the Baodini Travel Mini Umbrella. It’s super compact, purse-friendly and on sale for just $12 (down from $22) — that’s 40% off.

Image for the small product module

Amazon

Smaller than a paperback book, this tiny umbrella fits in your purse and opens with the press of a button. Plus, it comes with a sleek carrying case to keep your bag dry.

$12 at Amazon

Why is it a good deal? 💰

You definitely can’t put a price on having an umbrella when the sky opens up and dumps buckets on you in the spring. But even if you never see a drop, $12 is a pretty good deal for this compact umbrella. It also happens to be the lowest price we’ve seen for it since last spring.

Why do I need this? 🧐

Folding down to just 7 inches, this little guy slips easily into your purse and comes with a protective case — that means your stuff stays dry and the umbrella won’t snag anything. It also happens to be an all-weather gadget. It has a UV-protective canopy to shield you from the sun and it has reinforced fiberglass ribs that stand up to unexpected wind gusts.

Small but mighty, this travel-friendly gadget tucks neatly into any bag or pocket, ready to go for any surprise rain or too much sunshine. (Amazon)

Small but mighty, this travel-friendly gadget tucks neatly into any bag or pocket, ready to go for any surprise rain or too much sunshine. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

More than 1,500 shoppers give this baby a thumbs up for blocking rain and sun.

Pros 👍

“This umbrella was perfect for our trip to Disney World,” shared a savvy traveler. “It fit in our backpacks and didn’t take up space. Loved having these on our trip.”

“Used this during a recent trip to Disney and it was perfect,” shared the Happiest Place on Earth enthusiast. “No sunscreen. No burn, and I typically burn very easily. Hot 90-degree sunny days and I was not nearly as hot as others. Lightweight. Easy to stuff in my pocket or bag on rides. Durable. Honestly just perfect.”

“Super small but kept me dry!” wrote a storm-ready traveler. “Didn’t get a chance to use in Europe but here at home put it in my purse & surprise showers didn’t catch me off guard. Perfect!”

Cons 👎

Some shoppers weren’t impressed by the carrying case.

“Packed it in my purse,” shared one shopper. “Traveling when the weather report expected rain! I just opened up the umbrella, nice and dry! The umbrella comes with a carrying case. I suggest only using the case if you have a large bag/backpack.”

Another shopper wrote: “Too difficult to package back up to fit in the case though.”

Image for the small product module

Amazon

With a wind-resistant frame, quick-dry canopy, and one-touch open-close button, this compact umbrella is your go-anywhere shield against wacky weather. 

$14 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

