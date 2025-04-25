Perk up your cup: Expert-approved ways to make a healthier mug of coffee

If you’re anything like me, a morning cup of coffee is an essential part of your routine. “Mainlining” is the term my friends have used to describe my habit. I couldn’t function without that little boost. I log into work each day at 7 a.m., so sipping on a rich, hot cup of jo helps to gently ease me into the far-too-early start of my day.

While I catch flack for how much coffee I drink, I don’t appear to be alone. The numbers are honestly all over the place, but the most conservative statistics we found say that nearly “3 in 4 Americans drink coffee every day (73%) and 36% of people drink 3 to 5 cups of coffee a day.” Despite its popularity and research showing real health benefits, coffee still gets a bad rep. But I have my own mildly scientific data: Based on my personal, non-peer-reviewed research, you may be 4 to 5 times more miserable if you give up your daily cup. This is precisely why I set out to make my morning habit healthier.

I spoke with two registered dietitians and a bacteriologist, and while they didn’t agree with the outcomes of my personal research, they did confirm that there are a whole host of ways to bump up the benefits of your daily brew.

A note on supplements

Start with high-quality, chemical-free coffee

The ugly truth is that coffee can be pretty problematic — and not because of caffeine. Commercial coffee is one of the most chemically treated food crops, often grown with synthetic pesticides and fertilizers. But grabbing a bag of organic beans isn’t always enough.

While we often lean on the “organic” label, Isabel Smith, a registered dietitian and founder of Isabel Smith Nutrition, notes there can be greenwashing. “What makes something organic in one place can be completely different somewhere else.” That’s why she recommends looking beyond the label and focusing on how beans are sourced. Your best bet? Choose single-origin coffee. While blends can be tough to trace, single-source beans make it easier to look into how they’re grown.

As for mycotoxins and mold? Bloggers and influencers have made them Public Enemy No. 1, but research indicates you don’t need to worry much. Jae-Hyuk Yu, Ph.D., professor of bacteriology at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, explained that consumers in the U.S. and other countries with strong food-safety regulations needn’t be overly concerned about molds and mycotoxins in commercial coffee.

“While mold … can grow on coffee beans under certain conditions — particularly during improper harvesting, drying or storage — stringent quality-control practices and regulatory standards help ensure that mycotoxin levels remain well below safety concerns,” says Yu. Over 100 countries around the world regulate the levels of these compounds and, while some have stricter standards, all fall within determined safety levels. Additionally, wet processing and roasting help remove these toxins.

“Consumers can purchase coffee from reputable brands that follow good manufacturing practices and conduct regular testing to minimize potential exposure,” says Yu. “Certifications such as USDA Organic, Rainforest Alliance or third-party lab-tested claims, if provided transparently, may also be helpful.” He adds that storing coffee beans in a cool, dry place and consuming them within a reasonable timeframe can prevent mold growth at home.

In short, while mold and mycotoxins are real concerns, they’re not a major threat for most consumers thanks to regulations, oversight and processing. That said, if you’d rather play it safe, Smith has some favorite bean recs.

Amazon “I love, love Purity coffee,” says Smith, who gave the brand five stars in her recommendation. I also drink this coffee and cosign her enthusiasm. If you tend to be jittery, get an upset stomach or deal with caffeine crash, this dark roast is processed to mitigate all of those annoyances. The brand aims to produce “health-focused coffee without compromise” and gets there by using organic, specialty-grade coffee beans that are grown in nutrient-dense soil on regenerative farms. Purity’s beans go through third-party testing for mold, mycotoxins, pesticides and other contaminants, and then are roasted to optimize micronutrients and antioxidants. $26 at Amazon

Amazon Smith also recommends this low-acid option. It’s easy on the stomach but gets high marks for flavor. The brand sources its beans from growers who employ eco-conscious farming practices that support local communities and minimize environmental impact. It then roasts those beans domestically in Colorado, so the final product is subject to especially stringent safety standards before it’s bagged and sold. And it third-party tests every batch for mold, mycotoxins and harmful chemicals. $21 at Amazon

Amazon If you want to give your grounds an adaptogen infusion, Four Sigmatic has a selection of six nootropic coffees that blend single-origin Arabica beans with homeostatic supplements like lion’s mane and chaga for focus; cordyceps and L-theanine for mental clarity; and turkey tail and probiotics for digestion. Smith is a fan of Four Sigmatic and is impressed with the attention the company gives its products: Every batch is third-party lab-tested for heavy metals, mycotoxins, mold, yeast and pesticides. Choose from grounds, whole beans, K-cup pods and instant coffee. $19 at Amazon

Add some cacao to your cup

Not cocoa — cacao. The hot cocoa you’re probably used to is a highly processed sugar bomb, whereas the stuff we’re talking about, cacao, is made from raw beans and is packed with mood-boosting and cognition-supporting flavanols, antioxidants and minerals like magnesium, potassium and iron.

Lona Sandon, Ph.D., RDN, LD, associate professor in the Department of Clinical Nutrition at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center points out that some studies have shown that consuming cacao consistently may lower the risk of cognitive disorders like dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

“You can get some benefits if you use the right cacao product. … You need to use it consistently if you’re going to get any health-brain-boosting benefits,” says Sandon.

Cacao is unsweetened, so while it does give coffee a chocolatey richness, you might want to go easy at first. While Sandon is a proponent of cacao powder in coffee, she does caution that, “If you’re going to load it up with sugar to balance it, you’ve defeated the purpose.” Instead, she recommends that you start in small doses. I put a teaspoon in my coffee each morning.

Amazon I grabbed my cacao at Sprouts, but Smith recommends Navitas as a trustworthy brand. I did some digging and agree — it’s a certified B Corp, which means that it adheres to pretty strict accountability standards for sustainability and environmental impact. It’s also USDA-certified organic, fair trade and comparatively well-priced. $10 at Amazon

Amazon Some of the experts we spoke with recommended this brand, with 500 mgs of cocoa flavanols. It’s backed by Max Lugavere, a health and science journalist and author of the New York Times bestseller Genius Foods, who points out that its efficacy is third-party tested. $47 at Amazon

FlavaNaturals This brand has the highest concentration of cocoa flavanols that we could find — 900 mg per serving, which is about seven times the flavanols you’ll find in regular baking cocoa powder. Reviewers say it gives them a boost of energy, but warn it’s bitter. Since this option has such a high flavonol concentration, you might want to run this product by your doctor. Some reviewers say that this brand can be hard on the stomach. $50 at Amazon

Sprinkle in some cinnamon

I put half a teaspoon of Ceylon cinnamon in my coffee every day and felt pretty proud when Smith gave me a virtual high-five for the habit. “Love cinnamon. It has a lot of benefits … it’s a helpful anti-inflammatory and it may have some cardiac benefits improving heart health overall,” she says. She also pointed out that it’s great for balancing blood sugar and preventing insulin resistance.

Sandon agrees that adding a bit to your coffee can have antioxidant potential. “You’d have to use it long term to see benefits, but it can give coffee a great taste, and if you get an antioxidant boost, then all the better.”

Amazon Simply Organic says that it ensures all of its spices are ethically sourced. This jar of Ceylon is currently on my shelf and it has a nice, potent bite to it with an edge of sweetness. $6 at Amazon

Burlap & Barrel This might be the best cinnamon on the planet. It tastes like it’s filled with sugar, but is completely free of any sweetener, artificial or otherwise. It’s just incredibly high-quality, single-origin cinnamon, and when you get the good stuff, it really delivers. $10 at Burlap & Barrel

Tap in some turmeric

Turmeric has garnered a reputation as a super spice, and there’s plenty of evidence to back up people’s devotion to it. “It helps to neutralize free radicals and it’s good for the heart and cell protection,” says Smith. She goes on to explain that it’s better absorbed with a bit of fat (this can come in the form of milk or collagen powder) and a sprinkling of freshly ground black pepper.

Before you scoff at turmeric and pepper in your coffee, think about Golden Milk. It’s a wonderful, warming blend of turmeric, cinnamon, black pepper, sweetener and milk. You can froth all those ingredients up and pour the mixture into your coffee for a delicious latte. This is one of my favorite ways to have it, and it is especially delicious iced!

Burlap & Barrel Different brands of turmeric have different flavors. This one is a bit buttery and sweet, and it pairs well with that sweet Vietnamese cinnamon by the same brand. $10 at Burlap & Barrel

Get some good fats in

I like some straightforward, good, old-fashioned (yet lactose-free) cow’s milk in my coffee and Smith says that’s a good thing. “Adding a bit of protein and fat to your coffee can bring a little more energetic balance to it,” she says, explaining that fats slow down your absorption of caffeine to help prevent energy spikes and crashes.

Additionally, a study published in the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry examined how cells responded when they were exposed to a combination of polyphenols, which are present in coffee, and amino acids, which are found in protein. The study found that cells exposed to both of those substances together were more effective at fighting inflammation compared to polyphenols alone. What that means is, while your black coffee can have anti-inflammatory benefits, giving it a little protein boost can help make it a bit more of a powerhouse.

Orgain If dairy isn’t your thing, any kind of milk will do, but Smith said you can also try adding some collagen or protein powder to your drink. Our experts tested over a dozen different formulas to find the best collagen powders, according to dermatologists and dietitians. This flavorless powder by Orgain topped the list thanks to its high-quality sourcing, short ingredient list and ease of mixing. $36 at Orgain

Grab a fantastic frother

If you’re mixing all this stuff into your coffee, you want a nice, smooth beverage — not chunks of cinnamon or cacao turning your drink into a chewable snack. A good frother makes light work of blending it all together into something silky and indulgent. I actually have two: a handheld and a frother/steamer combo. These are two favorites.

Amazon This well-priced option has a nice little stand to store it. It’s Amazon’s No. 1 bestseller with over 166,000 five-star fans who love it because it’s easy to use and affordable. It also happened to win the distinction of being the best hand-held frother that we tested. $15 at Amazon

Amazon There’s no harm in being a little bit extra. This is the frother I own and I have zero regrets. I make my golden milk lattes in here, and sometimes I’ll just blend milk with a bit of cinnamon to top off my cacao-infused cup of coffee. It gets milk nice and hot and it makes a magnificent head of froth. You’ll feel like royalty for a few minutes… until that first morning Slack message comes in. Read more: The best milk frothers for 2025, tested and reviewed $60 at Amazon

Pour it all into a magnificent mug

Chances are, your cabinet is already overflowing with mugs, but if you don’t have a 16-ounce latte mug, I highly recommend you indulge in one. A scant 8 ounces of coffee with a light splash of milk feels so utilitarian. I like a good 9 ounces of brew, with room for steamed milk and a frothy topper. I’m not here to judge if you want to race through your morning cup, but if you want to enjoy your healthy new ritual, why not size up?

Amazon These stoneware mugs look beautiful and rustic, like each was individually made by hand. I love the two-tone aesthetic of the slip-resistant bottom, which is honestly nice to have should your coffee ever spill over a bit. Plus, while these look delicate, they are actually microwave- and dishwasher-safe. $33 at Amazon

Be smart about bean storage

Like Yu recommends, airtight storage keeps your beans fresher and protects them from mold. Plus, they’ll taste better for longer.

Planetary Design You can absolutely store your beans in a mason jar tucked away in a dark pantry — after all, direct light can make coffee go stale. But this clever canister takes things up a notch with a patented design that forces out air and removes oxygen from the chamber, creating a tight seal to keep your beans fresh, flavorful and safe from moisture for longer. This baby comes in seven colors, including brushed copper, black and the snazzy matte red shown here. $36 at Amazon

