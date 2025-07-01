SHENZHEN, China, July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — From June 11 to 13, the 2025 WHX Miami Medical Expo (formerly known as FIME), the annual grand event of the medical industry in the Americas, was held at the Miami Beach Convention Center. As one of the largest and most influential professional exhibitions for medical devices and equipment in the Americas, WHX Miami attracted top companies from around the world, serving as a vital hub connecting the healthcare markets of North America, South America, and the Caribbean. Among the many exhibitors, Shenzhen Zuowei Technology Co., Ltd. from China stood out with its impressive presence. Its cutting-edge intelligent nursing robots and innovative solutions became a highlight of the expo, drawing significant attention from attendees and industry professionals alike.

Zuowei Technology showcased a series of its latest Intelligent Incontinence Cleaning product at the expo, including Gait Training Electric Wheelchair, Portable Bed Shower Machine, and Foldable Electric Mobility Scooter. Among them, the Portable Bed Shower Machine stood out with its compact design and powerful functionality. Specially developed for individuals with limited mobility, this device breaks through the traditional constraints of bathing environments and labor demands. With its one-touch intelligent operation, constant temperature system, and safety-focused design, the machine makes the bathing process easy, safe, and convenient.



Pioneering Global Presence, Empowering the World – Zuowei Technology Shining at WHX Miami Medical Expo

The Gait Training Electric Wheelchair also garnered significant attention at the expo. Equipped with high-precision sensors and an intelligent navigation system, it provides stable and secure walking assistance for individuals with mobility impairments.

Meanwhile, the foldable electric mobility scooter, known for its “small size, big power,” features a lightweight, easily foldable design for effortless transport, extended battery life, and a comfortable riding experience—bringing newfound freedom of movement to users facing travel limitations.

These products seamlessly integrate cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) into caregiving scenarios. They not only highlight Zuowei Technology’s strong R&D capabilities in intelligent nursing solutions but also reflect the keen insight of Chinese enterprises into the evolving global care market.

During the three-day exhibition, the Zuowei Technology team welcomed over 100 clients from around the world with great enthusiasm and professionalism. Among them were long-term overseas partners who have worked closely with the company for years, as well as new clients who were instantly drawn to the unique appeal of Zuowei’s products upon first contact.

A U.S.-based distributor shared his thoughts with the media:

“Zuowei’s products are truly outstanding. I believe there will be strong demand for them in the U.S. market. We look forward to establishing a long-term partnership with Zuowei Technology to jointly promote the development of intelligent caregiving technologies.”

The company’s representative, in an interview with reporters, commented:

“This exhibition holds great significance for us. We see it as a key opportunity to accelerate our international expansion, actively explore global markets, and provide high-quality, efficient products and solutions to clients worldwide.”

In recent years, as Chinese enterprises continue to achieve breakthroughs in core technologies and demonstrate remarkable product innovation, an increasing number of Chinese medical technology products are gaining recognition in international markets.

Zuowei Technology has already established stable business relationships with partners in over 50 countries and regions worldwide, earning widespread praise and trust.

Dedicated to intelligent care for the disabled elderly, Zuowei Technology focuses on six essential caregiving needs—toileting, bathing, eating, getting in and out of bed, walking, and dressing. The company provides comprehensive solutions combining intelligent nursing series and smart caregiving platforms, delivering more thoughtful, professional, and technology-driven elderly care experiences to users around the globe.

Zuowei remains committed to contributing to the global senior care industry with cutting-edge innovation and heartfelt service.

