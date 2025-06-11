Thursday, June 12, 2025
Pizza, chocolate and donuts among the foods you can bring on flights, says the TSA

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has issued a reminder to flyers about the foods they can and cannot bring on board planes.

TSA posted a “breakfast travel tip” on Monday on its X account, noting, “We don’t suggest leaving this delicious pastry behind.”

The post featured a photo of “The Simpsons” character Homer eating a donut pasted into the corner of a security checkline. 

“Donuts are g2g[good to go] in carry-on or checked bags, no matter what toppings you choose,” the post said. 

“How many you decide to bring is up to you.”

Couple snacking at airport

The TSA is clarifying which foods can “fly” with passengers and which might get tossed at checkpoint. (iStock)

TSA then added a link sharing guidance for traveling with certain food items.

Sixty different food items are listed in terms of the items travelers may pack in their carry-on bag or checked luggage, with some restrictions on particular items. 

Travelers may pack pies, cake, pizza, solid cheese and chocolate, cooked meat, cookies, crackers, candies and cereal.

Pepperoni pizza

Travelers may pack pies, cake, pizza, solid cheese and chocolate, cooked meat, cookies, crackers, candies and cereal, according to the TSA. (iStock)

“Solid food items (not liquids or gels) can be transported in either your carry-on or checked bags,” reads the TSA website.

TSA advises that travelers should separate such items “that can clutter bags and obstruct clear images on the X-ray machine.”

Mother and preteen daughter sitting in passenger airplane enjoy eating donut. Mother helping to adjust and tight seatbelt on an airplane for safe flight and enjoying travelling

Travelers can pack solid foods such as cake, pizza and chocolate in carry-on or checked luggage. (iStock)

Even live lobsters can be packed — as long as they’re in a clear, plastic and spill-proof container.

A TSA officer will visually inspect your lobster at the checkpoint,” reads the restriction. “We recommend that you contact your airline to determine your airline’s policy on traveling with your lobster before arriving at the airport.”

Tamales are allowed with no restrictions listed. 

Coffee, creamy cheese, canned foods, gravy, ice cream and hummus are allowed to be carried on if the items weigh less than 3.4 ounces. 

tsa security

TSA is reminding travelers about the foods they’re allowed to have in their carry-on and checked bags. (iStock)

While fresh fruits and vegetables are allowed, there are special instructions related to them.

“Passengers flying from Hawaii, Puerto Rico, or the U.S. Virgin Islands to the U.S. mainland cannot take most fresh fruits and vegetables due to the risk of spreading invasive plant pests,” the TSA says.

