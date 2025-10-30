Popular travel destination loses mosquito-free status after insects spotted

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

For the first time in reported history, mosquitoes have landed in Iceland.

The Nordic nation, located just south of the Arctic Circle, has been on the rise as a popular travel destination for its expansive landscape, geothermal energy and unique wildlife.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Another perk of Icelandic travel is that mosquitoes have never inhabited the European island – until now.

The Icelandic broadcasting network RUV announced that scientists at the Icelandic Institute of Natural History have confirmed the first mosquitoes in Iceland.

Three mosquitoes were spotted on the western Iceland near Reykjavik, the country’s capital and its largest city.

The insects were identified earlier this month by Björn Hjaltason, who reported the find in a Facebook group called “Insects in Iceland.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

“At the beginning of dusk on the evening of Oct. 16, I caught sight of a strange fly on a band,” Hjaltason said, referring to a band he uses to attract insects. “I immediately suspected what was going on, and the fly was quickly collected.”

Hjaltason sent the specimen to the Institute of Natural History, where they were confirmed as mosquitoes — specifically the species Culiseta annulata — by entomologist Matthías Alfreðsson in Iceland.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

According to the RUV report, Alfreðsson said there’s a chance the mosquitoes are “here to stay,” as this particular species is tolerant to cold weather.

The entomologist confirmed that this is the first time a mosquito has been on Icelandic soil, although scientists had predicted they would eventually arrive.

According to EU tourism data, Iceland’s inbound tourism saw substantial growth — from 813,215 trips in 2021 to more than three million in 2023. Overnight stays also rose from over three million to over eight million.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

Iceland’s unique environment includes an active volcano, natural hot springs, thousands of picturesque waterfalls, and glaciers — including Vatnajökull, which takes up 8% of the country’s land area.

In the colder months, Iceland is a popular location to see the Northern Lights, while spring and summer provide opportunities to see rare wildlife, such as puffins.

Source