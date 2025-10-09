Powderfinger’s manager lists Byron hinterland secret sanctuary

A rare slice of Australian rock history-and one of the most stunning properties you’ll ever see-has just been listed for sale.

“Tallowwood” is the sprawling tropical acreage owned by legendary music manager Paul Piticco and his wife, Lisa Wickbold. Tucked away in the pristine Byron Bay hinterland, this estate is less a typical home and more a private luxury resort.

Know the news with the 7NEWS app: Download today

For decades, Paul Piticco was the powerhouse driving one of Australia’s biggest bands, Powderfinger.

After guiding the beloved Brisbane rock export through their massive run in the ’90s and 2000s, Piticco co-founded the Dew Process label, co-owns bars and restaurants, and-most famously-was the co-promoter of both Splendour in the Grass and The Falls Music & Arts Festival.

If it’s a big name in Aussie music, Piticco’s probably been behind the scenes.

This secret sanctuary, nearly 98 acres of private forest and river frontage, is where rock’s biggest deals and festival plans were surely forged.

A rainforest resort with star power

The “Tallowwood,” estate is a sanctuary enveloped by rainforest.

It’s framed by nearly a kilometre of frontage along the Tweed River and boasts dramatic, direct views of the World Heritage-listed Wollumbin/Mount Warning. It’s the kind of setting that delivers utter privacy with a view that takes your breath away.

The Piticco’s tapped architect Kylie Forbes and master builder Ron Sutton to realize their vision: a stunning, mid-century influenced showpiece.

The design speaks the light, linear language of modernist architecture, opening broadly to nature with huge windows planned specifically to soak in those surrounding mountain views.

Inside, the residence is built for luxurious living. High ceilings, generous glazing, and beautiful spotted gum timber imbue the airy, two-level, open-plan space with warmth.

A central wood fireplace ensures a cosy vibe during the cooler months. Designed to pivot between family comfort and grand entertaining, the house offers multiple living zones and bedrooms, all linked by a seamless indoor-outdoor flow.

The owners’ philosophy is clear: every window must intentionally frame a view of the forest, river, or sky.

The grounds complete the resort fantasy: manicured lawns, landscaped gardens, a large sheltered entertaining deck, a sparkling pool with sun patios, and a custom pool house complete with a gym. ‘

You can easily picture A-list guests celebrating a festival win here, or the Piticco’s just enjoying a quiet long weekend.

As they often describe it, the estate is truly “resort-like… like we didn’t have to go anywhere.”

Built for a rockstar lifestyle

This is a multi-million dollar trophy home that reflects the couple’s deep understanding of hospitality and quality.

The construction is precise, built to last with low-maintenance materials. The luxury was recently amplified in 2023 with a curated interior refresh by designer Darren James, who preserved the home’s original architectural intent while upgrading the kitchen to near-semi-commercial specifications.

James used natural palettes of timber, stone, and even charred Japanese wood (shou sugi ban) to seamlessly blend the primary house and pool pavilion.

While it feels completely secluded, Tallowwood is only about an hour’s drive from both Byron Bay and Ballina, keeping shops, cafes, and airports comfortably within reach. It’s remote, but not cut off.

Given the land scale, design pedigree, river frontage, and its connection to a rock-and-roll legend, this home will no doubt attract significant attention.

Interested buyers must submit an Expression of Interest (EOI), with the campaign closing on Thursday, October 16 at 5pm. The listing is being handled by Denzil Lloyd and Peter Randall Sotheby’s Byron Bay.

Source