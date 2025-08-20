Practical AI for Pets: PETKIT’s 2025 Global Launch Innovations Focus on Pets’ Health

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — PETKIT hosted its 2025 Global Product Launch in Wuxi, bringing together local government representatives and industry experts to discuss the theme “AI for Pet Health” and how artificial intelligence is shaping innovation in companion animal care. The event featured the debut of several new products designed to address common health and lifestyle challenges faced by pet owners, with a particular focus on AI-enabled monitoring and automation.



PETKIT Founder W.K Guo Showcase “AI FOR PET HEALTH”

Purobot Crystal Duo: AI-Enhanced Open Top Litter Box for Urological Health

The highlight of the launch was the Purobot Crystal Duo, introduced as the world’s first open-top automatic litter box equipped with a built-in AI camera for health tracking. Beyond automating cleaning functions, the device leverages AI voice detection, urination pH monitoring, and stool consistency recognition to alert owners to early signs of potential health concerns. Since its pre-launch on petkit.com, the Purobot Crystal Duo has garnered more than 8,000 pre-orders in a short period, underscoring strong market demand.

Key features include:

Open-top design to reduce stress for cats and accommodate large breeds, including Maine Coons.

to reduce stress for cats and accommodate large breeds, including Maine Coons. The AI monitoring system analyzes vocalizations, detects soft stool, and tracks urinary pH changes using specialized litter, enabling early intervention for urinary or digestive issues.

analyzes vocalizations, detects soft stool, and tracks urinary pH changes using specialized litter, enabling early intervention for urinary or digestive issues. Dual waste traps for extended storage offering up to 30 days of use for a single cat.

for extended storage offering up to 30 days of use for a single cat. Odor control through porous crystal structure combined with an N60 deodorizing module.



PETKIT 2025 New Innovation Launch

Yumshare Daily Feast: Fully Automated AI Wet Food Feeder

The launch also introduced what PETKIT describes as the world’s first fully automated AI wet food feeder, developed to address long-standing challenges in feeding cats wet diets. Wet food is widely recognized for its high moisture content, balanced nutrition, and benefits for cats with urinary, kidney, or metabolic conditions. Yet, owners often struggle with issues of food spoilage, hygiene, and the need to be physically present at every meal.

“Unlike conventional timed wet food dispensers that rely on ice packs and only keep food fresh for a few hours, our system employs 24-hour freshness preservation supported by AI-driven monitoring,” said W.K Guo, founder of PETKIT. “Owners can build customized feeding schedules, while the device ensures that every portion is served fresh.”

Key functions include:

AI recognition to identify individual pets and record eating behavior in multi-cat households.

to identify individual pets and record eating behavior in multi-cat households. Real-time abnormality alerts when feeding habits change, supporting early detection of health concerns.

when feeding habits change, supporting early detection of health concerns. Automated handling of leftovers , preventing spoilage or contamination without requiring manual cleaning.

, preventing spoilage or contamination without requiring manual cleaning. Built-in UV sterilization to reduce bacterial growth at the source.

By combining nutrition, preservation, and automation, the AI wet food feeder allows pet owners to provide the dietary benefits of wet food—once considered impractical for busy households—with the same convenience as dry feeding.

YumShare Solo 2: Solve multi-pet feeding with personalized AI

To address the challenges of feeding in multi-cat environments, PETKIT introduced the YumShare Solo 2, an upgraded AI-powered feeder. The model features a chip with 2.4x computing power and 7x faster image processing than its predecessor, supporting real-time AI facial recognition for cats. Each cat receives individual feeding records, including portion size and timing, allowing households to monitor dietary habits across multiple pets.

PETKIT also disclosed that its R&D team is advancing motion recognition algorithms to map feline body movement and posture, aiming to provide more comprehensive health insights in future iterations.

Eversweet Max 2: 99.9% Bacteria-Free Hydration with Boiling Sterilization

The Eversweet Max 2 smart drinking fountain was unveiled as a response to growing concerns about bacterial buildup in conventional water dispensers. Its design allows for full waterway sterilization using 100°C boiling water circulation, eliminating up to 99.9% of bacteria. With components built from heat-resistant materials, owners can perform deep-cleaning cycles in just 10 minutes, two to four times per month, ensuring ongoing safety and hygiene in pet hydration.

Pioneering the Future of Pet Tech Innovation

PETKIT, guided by the value “The Technology that Cares”, has emerged as a leader in smart pet tech, with a decade-long global presence across over 50 countries. With the industry’s most diverse product range, PETKIT believes technology can transcend convenience to bridge gaps between humans and pets. By seamlessly integrating cutting-edge AI into its lineup, PETKIT empowers pet owners with unmatched convenience, control, and insights, nurturing deeper connections between pets and families.

PETKIT Purobot Crystal Duo is now available for pre-order at www.petkit.com .

Early adopters will receive exclusive launch discounts.

