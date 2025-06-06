HKCEC First Live Mantis Exhibition “ Mantis Mania”

HONG KONG, June 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Organized by Exhibition Group, the “Premium Pet Supplies Expo 2025” is being held from today until June 8 (Friday to Sunday) at Hall 3CDE of the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. Upholding the principle of “Creating a Quality World for Pets,” the Expo brings together premium pet products and services worldwide, including pet food, beverages, apparel, toys, grooming, cleaning products, health supplements, medicines, and cages, with more than 400 booths featured this year. The number of exhibitors has increased by approximately 80 compared to last year. This year, Hong Kong’s first live mantis exhibition “Mantis Mania” makes its debut at the Expo, alongside a host of exciting activities, making it an ideal shopping and leisure destination for pet owners and animal lovers in Hong Kong.



1."Premium Pet Supplies Expo 2025″ Officially Opens.

The opening ceremony was officiated by Mr. Rex Li, Chairman of Hong Kong Pet Trade Association Limited, Mr. Carl Wong, Chairman of Exhibition Group, Ms. Helena Chen, Senior Vice President, General Manager, Hong Kong & Macau, Mastercard Worldwide, Ms. Betty Yau, PR of the Hong Kong Kennel Club and Deputy Director of Education, Mr. Kenneth Wong, Development Director of Life-Med Foundation Group Limited and Miss Sharon Kwok, Ambassador for Endangered Species.

Mr. Carl Wong, Chairman of Exhibition Group, said, “Pets are not only our family members, but also important partners in promoting social inclusion and enhancing mental well-being. Exhibition Group has always actively advocated for the concepts of ‘pet-inclusive communities’ and ‘pet-friendly cities,’ and has worked hand in hand with the industry and government to advance various pet-friendly policies and social innovations. As an industry platform, the Group will continue to play a bridging role, uniting industry forces to drive even more pet-friendly initiatives—such as promoting access for pets to public transport, shopping malls, and restaurants—so that Hong Kong can truly become an international city where people and pets coexist harmoniously.”

Hong Kong’s First Live Mantis Pavilion “Mantis Mania” Debuts at the Expo

The “Mantis Mania” Pavilion makes its debut at the Expo, offering visitors an unprecedented nature exploration experience. The pavilion showcases nearly 50 rare mantis species from the globe, including star specimens such as the Devil Flower Mantis from Tanzania, Orchid Mantis from the subtropics, Spiny Flower Mantis from Southeast Africa, Violin Mantis from India, and the world’s largest known mantis, the East African Spiny Mantis. Visitors can also see master mimics like the Dead Leaf Mantis and rare albino (yellow morph) mantises. This unique exhibition provides a rare opportunity for the public to observe and appreciate these extraordinary creatures up close.

Immersive “Beetles Forest” Pavilion and a Variety of Exciting Activities

For the first time, an exhibitor is presenting a wide selection of rare beetles in an immersive experience at the “Beetles Forest” pavilion, allowing visitors to appreciate their unique ecology. The pavilion features the largest Eastern Dynates Tityus bred in Hong Kong—a record-holder in Japan—as well as various beetle species, including the king of beetles, Rhinoceros Beetle, the world’s largest beetle, the Dynastes hercules and the colorful Rainbow Stag Beetle. Other exciting activities include the 18th Olympet, where spectators can watch Poodles, Bichon Frises, Mongrels, Corgis, Schnauzers, and more compete for the sprint champion title. Also featured are the “OTAKI Championship Dog Show” and “HKKC Breed Show 2025” hosted by the Hong Kong Kennel Club, along with a series of pet health seminars and training demonstrations.

During the Expo, the first “MoCity Excellent Pet Industry Professionals Recognition Ceremony 2025” will also be held to recognize excellence in the pet industry. Four award categories—Wholesale, Retail, Grooming, and Veterinary—will honor outstanding staff across professional sectors. The Awards have received strong support from merchants and employers, with enthusiastic nominations reflecting the industry’s commitment to professionalism and talent recognition. A total of 52 outstanding practitioners will be honored at the ceremony, joined by over a hundred industry professionals to witness this annual event.

Leading Brands Gather with Exclusive Show Offers

The expo has attracted numerous renowned pet product brands, offering a wide range of choices for pet owners. In terms of food, BAO BAO CHU LIMITED (Booth: 3D-F01) is launching a special limited-time offer—each person can purchase up to two Ginseng Chicken Drumsticks for just $1 each (original price $45), with a daily limit of 200 pieces. Petagon HK Limited (Booth: 3D-H10) is offering Canadian-made Aimé Kitchen™ premium grain-free cat cans at a special show price of $99 for 24 cans, averaging just $4 per can. Pet owners concerned about health and nutrition can check out Pet Passion Company Limited (Booth: 3E-A30), which is introducing chicken essence (original and cordyceps flavor) developed by a team of professional veterinarians and Chinese medicine practitioners, providing pets with a golden ratio of nutrients at a trial price of only $40. For those who value hygiene and care, Simplepetlife (Booth: 3E-C50) is launching Dudubulb professional wet wipes designed for pet cleaning and deodorization, with special offers of buy two get one free and buy six get six free. They are also featuring enzymatic deodorizing sprays starting at $79, perfect for households with odor concerns.

For innovative product design, CONPET INNOVATION LIMITED (Booth: 3C-P17) presents Hong Kong’s first Miqoo Summer Sensing Cooling Mat, combining a silent fan and a cooling vest to provide pets with continuous cool comfort, suitable for both home and outdoor use. TSUI GRASS PETSTORE (Booth: 3C-N50) is offering a hands-free leash harness, allowing pet owners to free their hands when walking or going out with their dogs. The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) (Booth: 3D-H80) is also bringing a series of exclusive offers and exciting activities, including a $10 MTR “Pets on Board” voucher and a $50 grooming voucher with every $100 spent, up to 20% off selected products, special offers on Sanrio T-shirts and PAWPops ice pops, plus a themed photo zone and pet travel tips sharing sessions.

Visitors can also participate in the Mastercard Lucky Draw “Scratch Card”. During the expo, for every $250 spent in a single transaction at designated booths with a Mastercard, visitors will receive one lucky draw chance; $500 earns two chances, and so on, up to a maximum of 10 chances per receipt. Only printed receipts are accepted. Participants can redeem scratch cards at the draw counter and instantly find out if they have won. Prizes include round-trip air tickets for two to Tokyo, Seoul, or Taipei, with over 3,000 prizes worth more than HK$200,000 in total. (Trade Promotion Competition Licence Numbers: 059899, 059900; terms and conditions apply.)

Premium Pet Supplies Expo 2025

About Exhibition Group

Exhibition Group Limited is one of Hong Kong’s renowned exhibition companies. Our core team has been assembled since 2003, bringing together a group of innovative, experienced, and professional exhibition talents. As a leading event management company, specializing in the planning and operation of world-class public exhibitions, conferences, and trade fairs, covering a wide range of industries. With years of industry experience, we are committed to the development of exhibition and marketing businesses, gaining a prestigious reputation within the exhibition industry.

Our company organizes a variety of themed exhibitions and marketing projects, which not only receive substantial support from the business community and exhibitors but also effectively attract a large number of public participants. Each event has garnered rave reviews, resulting in a win-win situation for exhibitors in both product promotion and sales. Notable exhibitions include the Pet Show, In-Home Expo, Premium Pet Supplies Expo, Hong Kong Cat Expo, Hong Kong Holiday & Travel Expo, Extracurricular Activities Festival cum Teaching Materials and Supplies Expo, and Hong Kong Outdoor & Sports Expo, among others. In recent years, our company has been honored with several awards, including the “Outstanding Award for Pandemic Resilience,” “ESG Commendation Awards,” and “Innovative Exhibition Planning,” recognizing our business development achievements across various sectors.

