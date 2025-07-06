PROTEIN IS POWERING THE RETURN OF COW’S MILK

Introducing Dairy Farmers High Protein Milk: More protein*, same creamy taste

MELBOURNE, Australia, July 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — For the first time since 2020, dairy milk sales are back in growth, as more Australians embrace protein-rich diets1. Plant-based milk drinkers are returning to dairy, recognising its natural nutritional benefits2.

Enter Dairy Farmers High Protein Milk, delivering a serious hit of “Oomph” with 18g of high-quality dairy protein per 300ml serve, the highest of any dairy milk on the market – matching Bega Group’s own The Complete Dairy 1L range – all while retaining the rich, creamy taste of regular full cream milk that Australians know and love.

“Dairy foods are one of the easiest ways to consume proteins, that the body is able to absorb and use, better than many plant-based sources 3,4. Dairy Farmers High Protein milk is also high in calcium, so as part of a balanced diet it’s a great option not just for keeping bones strong, but also for maintaining muscle, and helping with recovery after exercise through the benefits of protein,” says Katrina Strazdins, Group Manager – Nutrition at Bega Group.

Products with high protein content have surged in popularity by over 23% in the past year5, inspiring changes at the supermarket shelf in the yoghurt, snack bars, and smoothie aisles – including the recent successful launch of Dairy Farmers Protein Smoothies.

However, the uptake of high protein products through regular milk has lagged behind this growth. With nearly all Australians acknowledging protein’s health benefits6, this new product makes it easier to integrate protein into everyday routines – whether in coffee, smoothies, cereal, or cooking.

“With dairy milk back in growth, it’s the perfect time for consumers to tap into its potential as a convenient and natural source of high-quality protein,” says Anjali De Silva, Marketing Manager of White Milk at Bega Group.

“Our new Dairy Farmers High Protein Milk is simple, delicious, and requires no special purchases or extra steps to add strength and vitality to your day – just swap it for your regular milk,” adds De Silva.

Dairy Farmers High Protein Milk (2L) is now available in Coles stores across NSW, Victoria, and South Australia.

About Dairy Farmers

The Dairy Farmers story began on 15 January 1900 when the Dairy Farmers Milk Cooperative was formed. Sixty-five stakeholders, many of them Dairy Farmers themselves from the New South Wales Illawarra region, came together and agreed to run the organisation on true co-operative lines.

Today, 125 years on, Dairy Farmers is proud to honour the generous spirit of its farming communities by continuing to bring high quality and nutritious dairy products into the hearts and fridges of all Australian homes.

From fresh milk and cream, to a wide range of yoghurts, protein smoothies and flavoured milk, Dairy Farmers adds a little extra Oomph to the everyday.

*Dairy Farmers High Protein Milk contains 70% more protein (6g/100mL) than regular Dairy Farmers Full Cream milk, which has 3.4 g protein per 100 mL. 1 Dairy Australia | In Focus Report 2024 2 Circana Pannel, White Milk, MAT 26.01.25 3 Herreman et al. Comprehensive overview of the quality of plant- AND animal- sources proteins based on the digestibility indispensable amino acid score. Food Science & Nutrition. July 2020 4 Mathai et al. Values for digestible indispensable amino acid scores (DIAAS) for some dairy and plant proteins may better describe protein quality than values calculated using the concept for protein digestibility-corrected amino acid scores (PDCAAS). British Journal of Nutrition. April 2017 5 Circana Pannel, Total Supermarkets, MAT 23.02.25 6 Nature Research, 2025 Protein National Snapshot, n=1,000 consumers, nationally representative.

