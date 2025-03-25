Pudu Robotics’ PUDU SH1 Wins Prestigious iF Design Award 2025

Innovative design and intelligent functionality earn global recognition for commercial cleaning excellence

SHENZHEN, China, March 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Pudu Robotics, a global leader in the service robotics sector, is excited to announce that its PUDU SH1 Smart Upright Scrubber Dryer has been awarded the prestigious iF Design Award 2025, one of the highest honors in the industrial design. This accolade marks the second time Pudu Robotics has received this esteemed recognition, reinforcing its position as a pioneer in innovative robotic solutions.

Chosen by an international jury from nearly 11,000 entries across 66 countries, the PUDU SH1 distinguished itself with its powerful cleaning performance, user-centric design, and sustainable efficiency tailored for commercial cleaning applications. This state-of-the-art scrubber not only meets but redefines industry standards, effectively addressing various challenges while enhancing operational workflows.



Revolutionizing Cleaning Performance Across Diverse Scenarios

The PUDU SH1 offers multi-dimensional cleaning capabilities, effectively reaching floors, desktops, and vertical glass surfaces. Its compact design makes it accessible in tight spaces as low as 10mm and as narrow as 40mm, ensuring comprehensive coverage underneath furniture and other hard-to-reach areas. With a down pressure of 27kg, a robust brush speed of 350 rpm, and a suction power of 20KPa, the SH1 excels in eliminating stubborn stains such as grease, dust, and dried residues, making it the ideal choice for a variety of commercial environments.

User-Centric Design: Redefining Operational Experience

The SH1 features an innovative one-piece handle for seamless operation, whether using one hand or two. Moving beyond conventional physical buttons, it incorporates an innovative roller dial that allows for swift mode switching through intuitive sliding, complemented by real-time screen updates for clear visual guidance. Designed to enhance usability, the scrubber employs a foot-pedal activation mechanism, minimizing the need for users to bend down and facilitating effortless transitions between active and standby modes. Additionally, its smartphone connectivity provides real-time monitoring and data-driven insights, empowering users with greater control over their cleaning operations.

Elevating Commercial Value: Efficiency and Brand Image

In addition to outperforming manual cleaning in both speed and consistency, the SH1 facilitates off-peak and multi-shift cleaning, optimizing commercial efficiency. Its sleek and modern design not only enhances workplace aesthetics but also incorporates IoT capabilities for transparent, data-driven reporting. Since its launch, the SH1 has been deployed in over 1,000 global venues, including hotels, restaurants, hospitals, retail stores, and shopping malls. The scrubber dryer has also been shortlisted for the ISSA Excellence Awards 2024 in the Small Equipment category.

Pudu Robotics is proud to be the first service robotics company to achieve four of the most prestigious industrial design awards: the Red Dot Design Award, the G-Mark Award, the IDEA Award, and the iF Design Award. The receipt of the iF Award for the PUDU SH1 not only underscores its design excellence but also reflects the brand’s unwavering commitment to driving industry transformation through relentless innovation.

About the iF DESIGN AWARD

Since 1954, the iF DESIGN AWARD has been a globally recognized trademark when it comes to design excellence. The iF Design brand is internationally established as a symbol of outstanding design achievements. The iF DESIGN AWARD is one of the most important design prizes in the world. It honors design achievements in all disciplines: product, packaging, communication and service design, architecture and interior design as well as professional concept, user experience (UX) and user interface (UI). All award-winning entries are presented on ifdesign.com.

About Pudu Robotics

Pudu Robotics, a global leader in the service robotics sector, is dedicated to enhancing human productivity and living standards through innovative robot technology. With a focus on R&D, manufacturing, and sales of service robots, Pudu Robotics holds over a thousand authorized patents worldwide, encompassing a wide range of core technologies. The company’s robots have been widely adopted in various industries, including dining, retail, hospitality, healthcare, entertainment, education and manufacturing. To date, Pudu Robotics has successfully shipped over 80,000 units to a variety of markets, with a presence in more than 60 countries and regions worldwide. For more information on business developments and updates, follow PUDU on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Instagram.

