Qantas releases first images of Airbus aircraft set to fly non-stop from Sydney to New York and London

These specially configured A350-1000ULRs are expected to enable the world’s longest commercial flights.

Australia’s Qantas on Friday revealed the first images of the specially configured Airbus aircraft set to enable the world’s longest commercial flights.

The A350-1000ULR (Ultra Long Range) aircraft was depicted on the assembly line in Toulouse, France, with its fuselage sections, wings, tail section and landing gear now all attached.

The aircraft, which is designed to connect travelers in Sydney to London and New York for the first time, will move to a new hangar this week where it will have engines and flight test instruments installed, Qantas said.

The transfer comes ahead of an extensive test flight program due to start next year, with the first commercial services scheduled for the first half of 2027.

Qantas CEO Vanessa Hudson said the progress brings “Project Sunrise” one step closer to reality. The project name is a reference to the airline’s “Double Sunrise” endurance flights during World War II, which remained airborne long enough to see two sunrises.