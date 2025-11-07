Qantas releases first images of Airbus aircraft set to fly non-stop from Sydney to New York and London

These specially configured A350-1000ULRs are expected to enable the world’s longest commercial flights.
Australia’s Qantas on Friday revealed the first images of the specially configured Airbus aircraft set to enable the world’s longest commercial flights.
The A350-1000ULR (Ultra Long Range) aircraft was depicted on the assembly line in Toulouse, France, with its fuselage sections, wings, tail section and landing gear now all attached.
The aircraft, which is designed to connect travelers in Sydney to London and New York for the first time, will move to a new hangar this week where it will have engines and flight test instruments installed, Qantas said.
The transfer comes ahead of an extensive test flight program due to start next year, with the first commercial services scheduled for the first half of 2027.
Qantas CEO Vanessa Hudson said the progress brings “Project Sunrise” one step closer to reality. The project name is a reference to the airline’s “Double Sunrise” endurance flights during World War II, which remained airborne long enough to see two sunrises.
Qantas said the A350-1000ULR aircraft will be capable of flying for up to 22 hours non-stop due to an additional 20,000 liter rear center fuel tank and enhanced systems.
It expects the direct services to cut up to four hours off total travel time when compared to the one-stop services for travelers flying from Australia to the U.S. or U.K. on offer today.
Ultra long-haul flights, which typically refer to journeys of more than 16 hours, have become technically possible due to more efficient engines and aircraft, but they face other challenges. For instance, analysts have raised concerns over passenger comfort, as well as the environmental impact of these flights.
Shares of Qantas fell 6.5% on Friday, notching a six-month low as guidance disappointed investors. The airline said it expected its domestic revenue to grow by roughly 3% in the first half of next year, at the lower end of the guidance range provided in a previous forecast.
Paris-listed shares of Airbus, meanwhile, were slightly lower during early morning deals. The stock is up more than 35% year-to-date.