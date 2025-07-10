QNET Unveils Wellness Breakthroughs and Global Empowerment at V-Malaysia 2025

Over 8,000 global entrepreneurs gather in Penang for five days of wellness innovation and mentorship.

HONG KONG, July 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — QNET kicked off V-Malaysia 2025, its flagship global convention, uniting more than 8,000 entrepreneurs from over 30 countries for five days of immersive learning, innovation, and mentorship.



The V-Malaysia 2025 stage comes alive with a spectacular cultural showcase, symbolising QNET’s rich diversity and deep respect for tradition, passion, and global harmony.

With a legacy spanning more than two decades, V-Malaysia evolved into a cornerstone of QNET’s global movement — a space where education, innovation, and community converge.

Trevor Kuna, Chief Marketing Officer of QNET, explained, “V-Malaysia has, over the past two decades, evolved into more than just a convention — it’s a global benchmark for purpose-driven entrepreneurship. It’s a stage where people from across the world come to be inspired, mentored, and mobilised for change.”

“With the continued support of Tourism Malaysia and Malaysia Convention & Exhibition Bureau (MYCEB), and now in its 13th consecutive year in Penang, this event remains a powerful platform for training, innovation, and meaningful impact. We do what we do because it matters — and every product, every session we offer, is designed to help people transform their lives and the lives of others.”

Wellness Innovation Aligned with Global Trends

At V-Malaysia 2025, QNET unveiled four distinct product collections that reflect its enduring commitment to science-led wellness, heritage craftsmanship, and cultural inspiration. Spanning personal wellbeing, timekeeping, and fine jewelry, these launches demonstrate QNET’s ability to anticipate evolving consumer preferences across wellness and luxury markets.

These launches are timely, aligning with significant market trends; the nutraceuticals industry is projected to surpass USD$991 billion by 2030, while the wearable patch sector — encompassing non-invasive formats like bio-signaling patches and oral strips — is valued at USD$9.95 billion in 2024 and forecasted to grow at over 8% annually. By anticipating these shifts, QNET continues to deliver high-impact wellness solutions tailored to the needs of today’s proactive, health-conscious consumers.

Harmoniq: Wellness Without Compromise

Harmoniq is a next-generation bio-signaling patch designed to support the body’s natural functions — without pharmaceuticals. This non-invasive solution is available in two targeted variants:

Harmoniq Soothe – Delivers long-lasting relief from pain and discomfort, helping users stay active.

Harmoniq Vivid – Enhances focus, clarity, and cognitive performance for peak mental sharpness.

QWIK: Fast-Dissolving Oral Strips for Everyday Vitality

QWIK is a portable line of oral wellness strips that dissolve quickly under the tongue, delivering nutrients directly into the bloodstream for rapid results. Each formula is crafted for a specific wellness outcome:

QWIK Steady – Supports glucose metabolism, appetite control, and weight management.

QWIK Thrive – Boosts immune health with a potent blend of natural ingredients.

QWIK Vibe – Provides clean, sustained energy to reduce fatigue and sharpen focus — without the crash.

Harmoniq and QWIK were officially unveiled at V-Malaysia 2025 and will roll out across QNET’s global markets in phases throughout the year.

QNETCity Timepieces: A Timeless Tribute to Resilience

Unveiled at V-Malaysia 2025, the new QNET x CIMIER x Manchester City watch collection is a striking celebration of collaboration, resilience, and sporting heritage. This marks the fourth partnership between QNET, Swiss watchmaker CIMIER, and Manchester City Football Club, with whom QNET has proudly partnered since 2014 as its Official Direct Selling Partner. The latest collection pays homage to ManCity’s journey, featuring the club’s signature obsidian blue dial, engraved caseback with the “ManCity Official Product” label, and a blend of classic Swiss craftsmanship with modern design.

Available in two variants — a limited-edition automatic model (1,894 pieces) honouring the club’s founding year, and a sleek quartz chronograph — these Swiss-made timepieces are crafted for both men and women and serve as wearable statements of confidence, unity, and legacy.

Bernhard H. Mayer Fan Flair Jewellery: A Golden Nod to Tradition

Also launched at the convention is the Fan Flair Pendant and Earrings set by Bernhard H. Mayer, QNET’s prestigious luxury brand. Drawing inspiration from the timeless elegance of the traditional fan — a symbol of cultural artistry — these pieces showcase flowing lines and refined power. Crafted from solid 18K gold and set with sparkling diamonds, both the pendant and matching stud earrings evoke grace and passion. This elegant duo is a celebration of movement and symbolism, available individually on the QNET eStore, and designed for those who embrace both heritage and contemporary sophistication.

Empowering a Global Movement

V-Malaysia 2025 goes beyond innovation — it reflects QNET’s deeper purpose: to empower entrepreneurs through education, mentorship, and shared values. From the Women Empowerment Series to youth forums and leadership panels, the event showcases the real-world transformation made possible through QNET’s platform. With operations in over 25 countries, strategic partnerships with global organizations like Manchester City Football Club and the Confederation of African Football, and a rapidly expanding wellness portfolio, QNET continues to lead with purpose-driven entrepreneurship and measurable impact.

About QNET

QNET, a global lifestyle and wellness company, uses a direct selling business model to promote unique products that enable people to take charge of their health, well-being, and lifestyle.

Since 1998, QNET’s innovative products and e-commerce-driven business model have helped build a global community of satisfied customers and microentrepreneurs, who are driven by the mission of RYTHM – Raise Yourself To Help Mankind.

A proud member of the Direct Selling Association in multiple countries, the Hong Kong Health Food Association, and the Health Supplements Industry Association of Singapore, QNET exemplifies industry standards. Its active engagement in several global sports sponsorships, including in its role as the official direct selling partner of the Manchester City Football Club and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) highlights the company’s commitment to excellence.

A sea of pride and unity as representatives from across the world march with their flags at the vibrant opening of V-Malaysia 2025, celebrating the global spirit of QNET under the theme ‘Together We Rise.’

