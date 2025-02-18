Tuesday, February 18, 2025
Rare police cases from 1904 found in thrift shop reveal crimes like drunk horseback riding

It is said to not judge a book by its cover and staff at a thrift shop in Casper, Wyoming, can attest to that saying.

While rummaging through donations, staff at the Rescued Treasures Thrift Store with the Wyoming Rescue Mission came across a 315-page, red leather-bound book.

Upon opening the book, the staff at the realized it was a police docket dating back to 1904.

The police docket documented different crimes in Casper, noting the different fines after court costs.

police docket discovered in wyoming

Workers at a thrift shop staff in Casper, Wyoming, discovered a police docket from the year 1904. The leather book documented historical crimes. (Wyoming Rescue Mission )

Some of the crimes, which were committed a century ago, mentioned an assailant keeping a house of prostitution — punishable with a $100 fine — a crime that today would be punishable by up to one year in prison and or up to a $1,000 fine in New York, for example.

Riding a horse while intoxicated on horseback resulted in a fine of $4.10.

Others include disturbing the peace and carrying a deadly weapon.

Wyoming Rescue Mission Community Engagement Coordinator Adam Flack told Fox News Digital that the docket has been returned to the City of Casper and the Casper Police Department.

“This docket holds a wealth of history, offering a fascinating glimpse into early crimes and daily occurrences that our dedicated police officers faced at the time,” said Flack.

Police docket shows crimes from 1904 that were committed in Wyoming.

One of the crimes in the docket mentioned that keeping a house of prostitution resulted in a $100 fine, and riding while intoxicated on horseback resulted in a fine of $4.10. (Wyoming Rescue Mission )

Flack added, “While much has changed, many challenges remain the same, though ‘riding while intoxicated’ likely no longer refers to horseback.”

The Wyoming Rescue Mission shared the find on a Facebook post along with photos of the Casper Police Department. 

In the post, Casper Police Chief Keith McPheeters shared the discovery’s significance. 

“The history of any organization is an important aspect of its culture and its future… We will ensure that this record of our history is preserved with honor and dignity,” said McPheeters. 

rare police docket discovered in Casper, Wyoming

The police docket was returned to the City of Casper and the Casper Police Department in Wyoming. (Wyoming Rescue Mission)

Executive Director Brad Hopkins spoke with Fox News Digital about the finding. 

“It is incredible that our wonderful Rescued Treasures Thrift Store staff were able to recognize such a historic treasure,” said Hopkins.

The National Archives maintains historical Law Enforcement Records relating to federal law enforcement agencies and courts from the 1790s to the early 2000s.

