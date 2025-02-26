Raw milk, beef tallow, DIY sunscreen and more health and beauty trends have roots in farm life. Is ‘barnyard wellness’ safe?

Earlier this month, podcasters the Dewy Dudes — aka Evan Shinn and Emilio Quezada-Ibañez — reported on a strange trend in the wellness space: People sitting under red chicken lights as an alternative to red-light therapy.

These chicken lights are an example of what the Dewy Dudes call “barnyard wellness” — a term they’ve coined to describe health and beauty trends originating in farm life. “It’s all a part of this idyllic fantastical idea of the past where you’re not wedded to technology or to the institutions of modernity,” Shinn says in a phone call with Yahoo Life.

“Barnyard wellness” trends are seemingly everywhere these days. Celebrities and influencers like Kristin Cavallari, Dear Media co-founder Lauryn Bosstick and Ballerina Farm’s Hannah Neeleman are touting the benefits of raw milk despite experts warning of the many risks. Then there’s the growing popularity of taking colostrum supplements, which are sourced from cows, and using beef tallow as a moisturizer. The DIY approach to wellness is even driving some people to make their own sunscreen — something dermatologists say isn’t effective.

“There’s this idea that if man survived and thrived before with those things, we should be able to still do it in this day and age,” Quezada-Ibañez tells Yahoo Life.

But … should we? Below, experts break down which barnyard wellness trends are worth trying — and which ones are ineffective and potentially harmful.

Chicken lights as red light therapy

Experts say: Skip it

For some, chicken lights — which can help stimulate egg production and keep baby chicks warm — are an appealing “alternative to really expensive LED panels or face masks,” Shinn notes. A chicken heat lamp retails for about $13, while an LED face mask can cost a few hundred dollars.

But experts say that while red light therapy has research-backed benefits — such as pain management, improving hair growth and treating skin concerns like wrinkles — chicken lights don’t work in the same way and may be harmful to your skin due to the heat they emit.

Dr. Darshan Shah, founder of Next Health, tells Yahoo Life that LED lights are “a specific wavelength of light” that creates an effect called photobiomodulation, which “basically means using light to improve the efficacy of mitochondria in the skin cells.” Medical-grade LED lights also increase the release of a compound called nitric oxide which dilates blood vessels, he adds. Chicken lights, meanwhile, have “a nonspecific light wavelength that [does] not exert these effects.”

While you should skip the chicken lights, you may want to try real red light therapy, either by using an at-home LED mask or booking an appointment with a clinic. Dr. Jeremy Brauer, a New York-based dermatologist and surgeon at Spectrum Skin and Laser, says that its “effectiveness and safety will vary depending on the device and who is administering treatment.” He adds: “All red light treatment requires multiple, regular treatments.”

Raw milk

Experts say: Skip it

Raw milk is milk that has not been pasteurized, meaning it hasn’t been heated to kill harmful bacteria and viruses. Those who promote raw milk claim it has health benefits, such as improving digestion and helping with lactose intolerance — but these claims are unsupported by scientific evidence.

Raw milk is also a “risky food,” Donald Shaffner, chair of Rutgers University’s food science department, previously told Yahoo Life. “People that consume milk are subject to food poisoning, including vomiting and diarrhea. If these symptoms are especially bad, people may need to be hospitalized or might even die.”

Moreover, traces of H5N1, the virus that causes bird flu, have been detected in both raw and pasteurized milk, though it’s not known if it can be transmitted to humans through drinking milk. While the pasteurization process “is effective in inactivating H5N1,” the FDA has issued warnings about raw milk, which it deems a “high-risk food.”

Beef tallow for skin

Experts say: Proceed with caution

Beef tallow is a rendered form of beef fat that is sometimes used for cooking (especially deep frying) because of its high smoke point. But in the beauty space, it’s also used as a moisturizer.

As Dr. Brendan Camp of MDCS Dermatology explains, beef tallow contains fat-soluble vitamins A, D, E and K and omega-3 fatty acids. These “help maintain the health and integrity of the skin barrier,” he tells Yahoo Life, “and vitamins possess antioxidant properties to protect skin from oxidative stress.”

As a result, using beef tallow makes skin “feel smooth and soft,” Camp says. But while many people who use it on their face or hands claim it works wonders on dry, cracked skin, dermatologist Anil Sharma told Healthline that it could “cause more harm than good” for some skin types. This includes clogging pores or exacerbating acne or other skin conditions. Your best bet: Use just a small amount to see how the skin responds to it, and avoid everyday use.

Colostrum supplements

Experts say: Proceed with caution

Colostrum is the so-called liquid gold lactating moms release after giving birth. “It is very nutrient-dense and higher in fat, protein and antibodies than milk,” Dolores Woods, a dietitian with UTHealth Houston, tells Yahoo Life. “In addition, it contains antibodies and immunoglobulins that provide nutritional and immunological support, growth and development of the offspring.” Other mammals also produce the fluid, paving the way for a new wave of supplements made from cow colostrum.

Why? According to the brand Cowboy Colostrum, the supplement boosts immunity, reduces inflammation and supports gut health by providing a rich source of proteins and antibodies that enhance the body’s natural defenses.

“The cowboy ethos is about grit, independence and a connection to the land — it’s raw, real and unfiltered,” company co-founder Steph Soikos tells Yahoo Life. “That’s the same approach we take with Cowboy Colostrum. We’re not slapping a farm aesthetic on a lab-made product. We work directly with dairy farms that prioritize calf welfare and traditional collection methods.”

That said, the research on bovine colostrum is shows mixed results. While some studies suggest that it may indeed improve gut health and boost immune function, others say the evidence is inconclusive and that more research is needed.

Because the FDA doesn’t regulate supplements as medication, they are not subject to the same rigorous requirements. “There’s no way of knowing if you’re getting high-quality bovine colostrum, or how much is in a supplement,” Dr. Pieter Cohen previously told Good Housekeeping. “There might be a trace amount of cow colostrum in a product that contains a lot of other stuff, like whey protein powder, and this is totally legal.”

Woods, meanwhile, suggests a cheaper alternative to pricey supplements: more fruits and veggies. “Rather than spending money on supplements that may not be necessary, I would recommend [spending] it on whole foods that are proven to be beneficial,” she says.”

Making your own sunscreen

Experts say: Skip it

Homemade sunscreen recipes are all over social media, with model and content creator Nara Smith posting her own recipe made with coconut oil, beeswax, shea butter, cocoa butter, jojoba oil and zinc oxide powder. Then there’s Dr. Paul Saladino, who claims that his tallow-based sunscreen is more effective than traditional versions.

But homemade sunscreens are “generally not effective,” Dr. Hannah Kopelman, a dermatologist at Kopelman Aesthetic Surgery, previously told Yahoo Life. “The efficacy of sunscreen depends on its ability to block or absorb UV radiation, which requires specific ingredients in precise formulations,” she said. That’s because commercial sunscreens “undergo rigorous testing” to ensure they “provide broad-spectrum protection and have a verified SPF rating.”

Plus, some ingredients found in sunscreen recipes — like the coconut oil in Smith’s recipe — can actually lead to burns, not prevent them. And tallow, while helpful for moisturizing skin, isn’t protective against the sun.

