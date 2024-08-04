Record-breaking roller coasters that are the highest, fastest, longest, steepest, most expensive in the US

If you’re looking for a thrill to top off the summer months, a ride on one of the record-breaking roller coasters in the U.S. should do the trick.

Roller coasters around the country hold various records for their speed, drops, and height and even the cost to build them.

Read on to discover more about a few record-breaking roller coasters in the United States you can take a spin on this summer.

Check out these four.

Kingda Ka, located in Jackson, New Jersey, holds multiple records in the U.S. and on a global scale.

Kingda Ka is located at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson.

Once you’re at the park, this coaster won’t be difficult for you to spot, with its vibrant green track towering hundreds of feet above the ground.

The Jersey roller coaster is not just the tallest in the country, but it’s also the tallest in the world, measuring 456 feet.

This ride starts with riders going from 1 to 128 mph in just 3.5 seconds. Its speed also makes the roller coaster the fastest in North America.

Before you know it, you’ll be climbing up the track at a 90-degree angle.

The way down this coaster isn’t any less thrilling than the ride up. This roller coaster also features the longest drop of any coaster in the country, measuring 418 feet.

Top Thrill 2, a roller coaster at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio, comes second to Kingda Ka in speed, height and drop.

This roller coaster hits speeds of 120 mph, a height of 420 feet and a 400-foot drop.

In third place in terms of speed, height and drop is Superman: Escape from Krypton at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, California. This coaster gets riders hitting speeds of 100 mph. It reaches heights of 415 feet and has a long 328.1-foot drop.

One disappointing aspect that may deter park goers from seeking thrill from roller coaster rides is waiting in line for hours for a thrill that’s over in the blink of an eye.

If you’re looking for a long roller coaster, The Beast in Mason, Ohio is one you might want to check out.

This wooden ride is the longest roller coaster in the U.S. and the longest wooden coaster in the world.

The roller coaster is a whopping 7,361 feet long, with a ride time of over four minutes. The ride reaches heights of 110 feet and speeds of 65 mph.

You can find The Beast at Kings Island theme park.

Other long rides include Fury 325 at Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina, which has a ride duration of three minutes, 25 seconds, and Millennium Force at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio, which is two minutes long.

You can ride this record-breaking coaster any time of year, rain or shine, as it is located indoors at the Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

This family friendly theme park is home of The Shellraiser, a ride featuring the world’s steepest drop at 121.5 degrees.

This record-breaking ride opened in October 2019.

The park itself holds the record for the largest indoor theme park in the country.

Building a roller coaster is expensive.

Disney is known for making attractions with stunning visuals.

One of the theme park’s newest attractions checks all the boxes as far as visual effects and thrills go, and the price tag makes it the most expensive in the world.

Many sources estimate that Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind cost $500,000 to build.

The ride opened on May 5, 2022, and sends guests on a cinematic journey with their favorite characters from the “Guardians of the Galaxy” franchise.

