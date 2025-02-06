‘Rethink mental illness’: Experts suggest these ways to prioritize mental health on Time to Talk Day

Discussing mental health can feel scary and overwhelming, but an annual initiative is pushing to normalize it. Thursday, Feb. 6, is Time to Talk Day, a day of awareness about discussing mental health that can be summed up by the day’s tagline: “Rethink mental illness.” It was started in 2014 by Time to Change, a U.K.-based organization focused on ending mental health discrimination and changing people’s attitudes around mental health.

The purpose of Time to Talk Day is simple: Get people comfortable discussing mental health. Like other annual awareness days, Time to Talk can “plant invaluable seeds for future support, advocacy, policy and support for individual, local and global change,” says Margot Rittenhouse, a licensed professional clinical counselor and director of clinical services at Alsana.

Kiana Shelton, a licensed clinical social worker at Mindpath Health, notes that it can also be incredibly beneficial for breaking stigmas in communities that have experienced dismissal of their mental health symptoms. “National and global awareness encourages open conversations supporting a collective priority rather than an individual burden,” she explains. “For many BIPOC [Black, Indigenous and people of color] and marginalized communities, these [awareness] days provide space to highlight the impact of trauma, systemic barriers to care and culturally responsive healing approaches.”

How can you use the day to improve your mental health?

Time to Talk Day is an excellent opportunity to discuss mental health with people in your life and reflect on your well-being. “While [some] people may not have the money or education to provide specific types of support, any human can contribute time to another,” says Rittenhouse. “The time that one human contributes to another by allowing them to speak on their experiences can help understanding, destigmatization, normalization and compassion to flourish.”

Advertisement Advertisement

Does the idea of talking about mental health make you nervous? The Time to Talk Day team has compiled suggestions for listening to and sharing mental health experiences. They also provide tips for discussing mental health in different settings, such as with employees, a sports team or students.

When listening to another person’s experience, they recommend the following:

Ask questions and listen.

Use positive body language and encourage them to share.

Don’t try to fix the other person’s problems or challenges.

Dispel any myths and avoid clichés like “Pull yourself together” and “It’s not as bad as you think.”

Be patient; even if someone’s not ready to talk, it may help them to know you’re available.

When sharing yourself, the team recommends taking these steps:

Find a way that feels right for you (in-person versus over the phone, for example).

Find a suitable time and place in a setting that makes you feel more comfortable.

Practice what you want to say.

Be honest and open.

Suggest things they could do to help.

Set a goal: Talk to at least 1 person on Time to Talk Day

Try to speak to at least one person on Time to Talk Day (and most days), even just by text. As Rittenhouse puts it, “humans are social creatures, therefore, while it may feel like effort to reach out, it often refreshes one’s battery to speak with someone in their support system.”

Additional ways you can prioritize mental health

Journaling is a mindfulness practice that can help support mental health. (Getty Creative)

There are so many beneficial mental health actions — small and big — you can also try on Time to Talk Day along with speaking to others. “It’s all about being intentional. You would be surprised that the smallest acts can have grand effects,” says Shelton. Here’s what she and Rittenhouse recommend doing on Time to Talk Day:

Advertisement Advertisement



Create a sense of accomplishment by establishing a small routine, whether it’s taking five deep breaths during your lunch break, performing a short skin care routine or making your bed every morning.



Keep your body nourished, even on a busy day.

Is it time to start therapy?

Reflecting on your mental health on Time to Talk Day might also make you consider therapy and whether it’s right for you. The choice to start therapy and find an accessible option can feel overwhelming, but there are plenty of steps you can take before making that leap. From a practical point of view, you can look into details like what your insurance company’s mental health coverage looks like. You can also browse an online directory to see therapists in your area — and, if you don’t have insurance, see which providers offer low-cost or sliding-scale fees.

Therapy directories

Shelton recommends starting simply with curiosity if your fears stand in the way of entering therapy. Ask yourself what concerns you, such as a potential lack of representation, a previous negative experience or not knowing where to start. “Identifying these barriers can help you feel more in control when the time comes to take the next step,” says Shelton.

Plus, it can help to ask people in your life about their therapy experiences, giving you greater context of the many ways therapy can look, adds Rittenhouse.

While many people still prefer the intimate nature of an in-person therapy session, it’s also worth looking at the benefits of online therapy — including the accessibility. There might not be a therapist you vibe with in your immediate area who has availability or accessible office hours. If you live with social anxiety disorder, it can be a welcome solution to avoid needing to leave your house or go to a new space.

Advertisement Advertisement

Aside from making up for potential hindrances to in-person sessions, online therapy has also proven to be beneficial. Studies have shown it is helpful for people living with a wide range of mental health conditions, including depression, anxiety and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). Like in-person therapists, some online platforms accept insurance, while others don’t.

Unsure how to start looking for the best online therapy service for you? We’ve compiled many great resources to sort through, from the best affordable online therapy to the most culturally sensitive online therapy. You can also look at options based on why you’re seeking out therapy, such as our roundup of the top online therapy options for anxiety or the best online couples counseling.

If you’re facing a mental health crisis, it’s also important to know there are resources you can call. You may want to write these numbers on a piece of paper and store them in your purse or wallet to have them available, whether for your own use or to help a friend in need.

Mental health hotlines

Meet the experts

Content concerning mental health is for informational purposes only and is not intended as professional medical or health advice. Consult a medical professional for questions about your health. If you are experiencing a mental health emergency, call 911, local emergency services or 988 (the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline).

Source