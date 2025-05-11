Rev up the luxury: These pro tips will make your car smell like 5-star hotel

The first time I got behind the steering wheel of a Mercedes S-Class, I was met with an aroma that I can only describe as “luxury.” It wasn’t that new car smell but rather an elegant perfume that, quite honestly, made the time spent in that car even more appealing. It reminded me of staying in a nice hotel or getting dressed up and going to dinner at a fancy restaurant.

I’ve long forgotten the name of that scent, but I’ll never forget the class it exuded the moment I sat in that car. While I won’t be driving a Mercedes S-Class again any time soon, in my decade as a car expert, I’ve learned a few tricks — namely that you can make any car feel a little bit more luxurious and a whole lot more spa-fresh. With a little bit of upkeep and a few tried and true tools, your car may not be a Mercedes on the outside, but it’ll come a whole lot closer to feeling like one on the inside.

Actually clean out your car

I know, I know, what fun is that? Actually, cleaning? I hate to say it, but no amount of scent is going to mask the rotting french fries you have under the seat. Luckily, it doesn’t take much to clean out a car. A regular once-over with this No. 1 bestselling car vacuum will keep the buildup of pet hair and stale Cheerios to a minimum. And to keep things tidy in between vacuuming, an over-the-seat garbage can like this one will keep wrappers (and stinky scents) from accumulating.

Amazon When it comes to introducing a scent to your car, it’s best to start with a clean slate, or in this case, a clean vehicle. This Dustbuster for your car comes with a 16-foot power cord that will plug into any standard 12-volt outlet, as well as a HEPA filter, so all of that dog hair and spilled food will be no more. $22 at Amazon

Amazon Trash stinks. Literally. Keep it all in one place with this small yet feature-filled trash can. A water- and leak-proof design means you don’t need to worry about anything icky dripping onto your floor mats, it’s easy to empty (which you should do often to avoid unwanted odors), and its liner is removable and machine washable. Alternatively, you can use this as an in-car organizer for accessories and other supplies. $10 at Amazon

Odor out, fresh air in

Unless you never plan to eat at a drive-thru or jump in the car after a day at the beach, you’re going to need something to combat odors. You don’t just want to mask nasty scents, you want to eliminate and neutralize them. That means updating your filters and keeping some odor absorbers on hand.

Amazon Once everything is vacuumed up and most importantly, dry, sprinkle baking soda, or even better, activated charcoal, around the interior of your car. Baking soda will react with the acidic materials that are creating odors in your vehicle, neutralizing them. Activated charcoal is even better, thanks to millions of microscopic pores in each piece that attract and absorb moisture and odors. Regardless of which option you go with, sprinkle it around the entire interior, leave it overnight and vacuum it up in the morning. Your vehicle should be an odorless, blank canvas for introducing scents. $17 at Amazon

Amazon If you’re like most drivers on the road, chances are you need a new cabin air filter (it’s that thing that they want to swap out for way too much money every time you get your oil changed). They work to filter the air that’s running through the vents in your car and, if you don’t replace them, the smell can get a bit stale. As far as car parts go, these are relatively inexpensive and incredibly easy to swap out. $19 at Amazon

Invest in a quality air freshener

Forget those little fragrance trees hanging from your rear-view mirror. They emit a chemical smell and, honestly, their scents are way too strong. There are many better options out there that smell better, last longer and won’t hinder your view of the road.

Amazon This No.1 bestselling wooden air freshener features a handy clip that fastens the wooden block to your visor. The Drift has a more sophisticated look than typical car freshers, and its scents follow suit — it comes in a variety of long-lasting fragrances, including Amber, Pine, Cabana, Grove, Open Air and Teak. Each sustainably produced block lasts about 30 days; once it’s ready to be replaced (or you just feel like trying a different scent), you just pop the magnetic wooden block off of the visor clip and swap in a new one. $13 at Amazon

Amazon One of the most popular car air fresheners, with over 10,000 sold in the past month, the Febreze Unstopables clip to your air vent and use your HVAC to propel their scent into your car. According to nearly 29,000 five-star reviewers, these are long-lasting, great-smelling and the fresh scent helps to neutralize car odors for up to 160 days. $16 at Amazon

Use a diffuser

Looking for a scent solution that is long-lasting, customizable, and will make your car feel a bit more like a spa? A diffuser is what you want. These devices release a scented essential oil into the air, much like a perfume. Available in both a powered version that releases aromas into the air in predetermined intervals or a passive vent clip that utilizes your vehicle’s HVAC to fragrance the air.

Amazon This essential oil diffuser is powered by the outlet in your car and works with water-soluble essential oils. That lets you choose the fragrance you love most, rather than having to settle on a predetermined scent. It also features seven different colors of LEDs to set the ambience in your vehicle. Car feeling dry? This diffuser can also be used as a humidifier. And the Seedseel fits nicely in most cup holders, so there’s no need to worry about it rolling around while you’re driving. $10 at Amazon

Amazon If you like the idea of the diffuser above but want one with some more features, this is the air freshener for you. The aluminum design looks great in everything from a Focus to a Phantom, and it fits nicely in most cup holders. It features an automatic on/off that senses the vehicle’s movement, so you don’t have to remember to hit a power button before it starts working. The built-in battery only needs to be charged for two hours and then lasts for up to 60 days, while the scent lasts up to 120 days before needing a refill. $80 at Amazon

Amazon If you’re like me, taking up space in a cup holder is a non-starter; I need those for my coffee! These passive essential oil diffusers clip right to the air vent in your car and use that air to disperse the scent throughout the vehicle. Made of lava stone and rosewood, the diffuser itself has no scent; instead, you can add a few drops of your favorite essential oil, and you’re good to go. $15 at Amazon

Spray the seats (and everything else)

Just like you use fragrance sprays for your home, you can use them in the car. It is important to note that, no matter how big of a ride you pilot, your vehicle is much more compact than your home, so a little fragrance goes a long way.

Target Sea salt is a go-to fragrance for hospitality design directors, and this spray has a crisp, beachy aroma that’ll transport you straight to the coast. Spray it (sparingly) on your seats and floors and the fresh scent will come in like the tide. Before I spritz anything on my seats, I like to patch test it on an area that isn’t going to be seen easily, just to make sure it won’t stain. $7 at Target

Amazon The Chemical Guys offer a lot of fantastic car cleaning products to keep your car looking great inside and outside, and their two delectable scents will keep it smelling great as well. “Absolutely love the smell,” raved this fan, “and as always the product quality is top notch. Works well in the car or your home or office or even a bathroom.” $11 at Amazon

