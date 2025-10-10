Roche Collaborates with OASES to Drive Primary Healthcare Transformation and Innovation, Strengthening Hong Kong’s Position as a Global Healthcare Hub

HONG KONG, Oct. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Roche announced its strategic collaboration with the Office for Attracting Strategic Enterprises (OASES) to accelerate healthcare innovation and strengthen Hong Kong’s role as a leading hub for life sciences and medical technology in the Asia Pacific region.

As part of this announcement, Roche will strengthen its presence in Hong Kong over the next five years. The collaboration is a joint effort between its Pharmaceutical and Diagnostics divisions, with each providing distinct perspectives and advantages. This commitment reflects Roche’s confidence in Hong Kong’s long-term potential as a center for medical innovation.

Hong Kong has a supportive government ecosystem for healthcare innovation — its strategic initiatives to advance primary care and collaborative regional frameworks provide an ideal environment for Roche to deliver tailored solutions. Whether it is AI‑enabled diagnostics or advanced therapies, Roche is committed and eager to work alongside local partners to improve patient outcomes.

Looking ahead, Roche will continue strengthening its commitment to Hong Kong’s scientific landscape and supporting the Primary Healthcare Blueprint through the following initiatives:

Strengthening Diabetes and Chronic Disease Management – Advancing Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) to promote early intervention and better management of chronic diseases and introducing the first Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) technology enhanced with AI algorithms for improved diabetes management.

– Advancing Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) to promote early intervention and better management of chronic diseases and introducing the first Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) technology enhanced with AI algorithms for improved diabetes management. Driving Innovation in Ophthalmology – Developing innovative treatments that reduce the frequency of injections for patients with neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD) and diabetic macular edema (DME) and broadening AI Optical Coherence Tomography (AI-OCT) screenings for the public.

– Developing innovative treatments that reduce the frequency of injections for patients with neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD) and diabetic macular edema (DME) and broadening AI Optical Coherence Tomography (AI-OCT) screenings for the public. Pandemic Influenza Preparedness – Working with the government to enhance preparedness and strengthen economic resilience.

– Working with the government to enhance preparedness and strengthen economic resilience. Cancer and Precision Diagnostics – Expanding localized Comprehensive Genomic Profiling (CGP) to accelerate cancer diagnosis and treatment and AI-enabled digital pathology technology to enhance smart hospital facilities.

– Expanding localized Comprehensive Genomic Profiling (CGP) to accelerate cancer diagnosis and treatment and AI-enabled digital pathology technology to enhance smart hospital facilities. Pioneering First-in-Human Clinical Research and Global Antiviral Drug Trials – Collaborating with multiple stakeholders, including academia, Roche initiated its First-in-Human (FIH) clinical trials in 2025, enrolling the world’s first two Chinese patients. With groundbreaking global antiviral drug trials published in leading medical journals, Roche reaffirms its commitment to strengthening Hong Kong’s position as a global hub for clinical research and innovation.

Ms. Amy Ho, General Manager of Roche Hong Kong Limited, said, “Hong Kong’s vibrant healthcare ecosystem and strong policy support make it an ideal hub for innovation. At Roche, we are guided by our purpose statement, ‘Doing now what patients need next’—through our collaboration with OASES, we are deepening our commitment to bring breakthrough therapies and diagnostics to patients faster, while nurturing local talent and research capabilities. This collaboration is not just about investment, it’s about creating long-term value for patients, healthcare professionals, and society.”

Mr. Ronald Lo, General Manager, Roche Diagnostics (Hong Kong) Limited, added: “According to the World Health Organisation, 75% of deaths are caused by chronic diseases[1], prompting a global shift from treatment to prevention as a long-term investment. Roche supports the Hong Kong Government’s Primary Healthcare policy by advancing cutting‑edge diagnostics in chronic disease management. Through OASES, we aim to bring advanced diagnostic solutions to more patients, foster meaningful collaborations to build a sustainable healthcare system that improves lives.”



The partnership agreement was signed by Mr. Peter Yan, Director-General of OASES (second row, fifth left), Ms. Amy Ho, General Manager, Roche Hong Kong Limited (second row, fifth right), and Mr. Ronald Lo, General Manager, Roche Diagnostics (Hong Kong) Limited (second row, fourth right) Photo credit: OASES.



Ms. Amy Ho, General Manager of Roche Hong Kong Limited (left), and Mr. Ronald Lo, General Manager, Roche Diagnostics (Hong Kong) Limited (right) attended the OASES Enterprises Signing Ceremony with Mr. Paul Chan, the Financial Secretary (center) Photo credit: OASES.

About Roche

Founded in 1896 in Basel, Switzerland, as one of the first industrial manufacturers of branded medicines, Roche has grown into the world’s largest biotechnology company and the global leader in in-vitro diagnostics. The company pursues scientific excellence to discover and develop medicines and diagnostics for improving and saving the lives of people around the world. We are a pioneer in personalised healthcare and want to further transform how healthcare is delivered to have an even greater impact. To provide the best care for each person we partner with many stakeholders and combine our strengths in Diagnostics and Pharma with data insights from the clinical practice.

For over 125 years, sustainability has been an integral part of Roche’s business. As a science-driven company, our greatest contribution to society is developing innovative medicines and diagnostics that help people live healthier lives. Roche is committed to the Science Based Targets initiative and the Sustainable Markets Initiative to achieve net zero by 2045.

Genentech, in the United States, is a wholly owned member of the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, Japan.

For more information, please visit www.roche.com .

