Rome could charge entry to historic landmark in latest attempt to tackle overtourism

Visiting an 18th-century fountain in Rome could start costing you more than the coin you toss in the water.

Italian officials are considering allocating time slots to visit the historic Trevi Fountain to help curb tourists overcrowding the area.

Drafted plans reveal the fountain would require timed reservations to be made in advance, limiting the number of people allowed to access the steps, Reuters reported.

In 2022, there was 1.4 million euros ($1.52 million) collected in coins that were thrown into the Trevi Fountain.

trevi fountain Rome

Officials are suggesting a “symbolic” monetary contribution from non-residents who visit the Trevi Fountain in Rome. (Bloomberg via Getty Images)

In 2023, there were 36 million tourists visiting the Lazio region, where Rome is located, according to the Roma Capitale annual statics report.

Rome Mayor Roberto Gualtieri told reporters on Wednesday, “The situation at the Trevi Fountain is becoming technically very difficult to manage,” adding that the measures are “a very concrete possibility,” according to Reuters.

trevi fountain Rome

In 2023, there were 36 million tourists visiting the Lazio region, where Rome is located. (Ashley J. DiMella/Fox News Digital)

The measure would include officials asking non-residents to make a “symbolic” contribution of around $1 or $2 while residents would be able to access the fountain for free. 

The Trevi Fountain’s name derives from a toponym in use in the area since the mid-20th century, according to city of Rome’s government tourist site.

Approximately six million Americans traveled to Italy in 2023, according to the State Department.

Italian cities are no stranger to implementing policies in an attempt to reduce overtourism.

trevi fountain tourists split Rome

Approximately six million Americans visited Italy in 2023, according to the State Department. (Bloomberg via Getty Images, Ashley J. DiMella/Fox News Digital)

The country already charges a tourist tax of around $1 to $5 per person per day.

Venice initiated a pilot program in April to charge day-trippers an entry fee with the intention of trying to reduce the influx on peak days, Fox News Digital reported.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Italian Ministry of Tourism for comment.

Reuters contributed to this report.

Source

