Running out of pantry space? These racks stick to your fridge — get 4 on sale for $17

One thing we can probably all agree on? There’s no such thing as having too much pantry space. If you’re a home cook and feel like you’re always stacking spices on top of one another, or find it difficult to locate the fennel and thyme in that deep, crowded cabinet, it may be time to switch up your storage plan. Amazon shoppers say they’ve found it a lot easier to keep their most-used kitchen items in sight, thanks to the No. 1 bestselling HuggieGems Magnetic Rack Organizer. This clever kit doesn’t require tape, glue or drilling any holes; all you need is a fridge. Grab a set of four while it’s down to just $17 at Amazon.

Amazon If you’re not DIY-inclined, fear not: These stick-on shelves couldn’t be more user-friendly. $17 at Amazon

Why is it a good deal? 💰

Our price trackers tell us this set has only dipped lower than this once, and that was back in August. While it’s not the biggest discount, we wouldn’t be surprised if you purchased multiple packs, and those small savings add up. (The four-pack is currently cheaper than the two-pack.) More than 10,000 were purchased just this past month, FYI…

Why do I need this? 🤔

Kitchen storage is something many of us wish we had more of — especially the kind that makes your life easier. For example, you know those slide-out, barely-there kitchen spice drawers that some homes have right next to the stove? (I know, I know, I watch too much HGTV.) These magnetic racks, which simply stick onto the side of your fridge, serve a similar function. The main differences are that these are set at eye level, aren’t hidden and don’t cost hundreds or even thousands of dollars to build.

They’re also rustproof, so you don’t have to worry about them ever looking dingy, and since they have heavy-duty magnets built in, they won’t fall unless you exceed their eight-pound per-shelf limit.

If you like switching up your kitchen configuration every now and then, you’ll also love that they’re easy to adjust and move around without damaging your appliances or kitchen furniture.

As kitchen space-savers go, this one takes organization to another level — four of them, in fact. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

Amazon customers are praising these shelves for their durability and versatility.

Pros 👍

“I have too little kitchen and too large a spice inventory,” revealed one seriously seasoned cook. “With a texture-sided refrigerator, I was getting discouraged with my search for something that would work. The shelves are very good quality, ready to put up and extremely sturdy! The magnets stick well and doesn’t move when items are placed on the shelves.”

Another organization-obsessed shopper got these because they hated seeing spices sitting on their kitchen counter every day. “These magnetic shelves are the perfect solution,” they wrote. “[They] fit plenty of containers without worry of any falling out, and the magnets are very strong, but not so strong that I feel it’s damaging my fridge.”

Did we call these “space savers”? As this fan noted, they’re also space makers. “I needed somewhere to keep the ‘old standbys’ — the ones that are a go-to for us on a regular basis. These shelves are just what we needed. They have freed up so much counter and cabinet space, not to mention making our condiments more accessible.”

Cons 👎

While they’re a hit for many shoppers, a few had the same gripe: “I wish they were longer to hold more stuff,” wrote one. “But they serve their purpose.”

Another noted that, since they’re magnetic, there are limited surfaces available. “[I] wish I had more magnetic surfaces around the house to use them on,” they said, adding, “[They’re] more stable/strong than most wall shelves.”

Amazon Who wants to go foraging through that kitchen cupboard in search of the ever-elusive cumin? Not us… $17 at Amazon

And while we’re on the subject of magnetic space savers…

Amazon Anyone who’s short on space knows you have to get creative and use every square inch you can. Well, the makers of this handy ledge had the brilliant idea of using the top of your range, which not only increases storage but also gives you easy access to your most-reached-for ingredients and tools. Constructed of durable, rust-resistant stainless steel, this kitchen storage lifesaver has magnets on the bottom so you can just — boop! — stick it right onto the top of your stove without dealing with nails, drills or any of that nonsense. It fits most flat or curved stoves and comes in 20-, 24- and 30-inch sizes. Because the magnets are adjustable, the shelf can be adapted to your specific range. $40 at Amazon

