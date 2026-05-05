Samsung Biologics Listed on Dow Jones Best-in-Class World Index for Fifth Consecutive Year

Marks five consecutive years of inclusion, reflecting continued progress in ESG management and execution

Recognition highlights proactive alignment with evolving expectations from global stakeholders

INCHEON, South Korea, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Samsung Biologics (KRX: 207940.KS), a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), announced that it has been included in the Dow Jones Best-in-Class World Index (formerly the Dow Jones Sustainability Index) for the fifth consecutive year, reaffirming the company’s continued commitment to sustainable growth and responsible business practices.

The annual index review is based on S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), a globally recognized benchmark that evaluates over 2,500 companies across a broad range of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria, including risk management and operational performance. Companies ranked within the top tier of their respective industries are selected for index inclusion.

Samsung Biologics was recognized for its dedication to improving its overall performance through enhanced sustainability data disclosures and the continued advancement of ESG management practices. The company delivered strong results across key areas, including supply chain management, environmental stewardship, and workplace health and safety. These outcomes demonstrate the company’s ability to embed ESG considerations across its operations and business practices.

"This recognition acknowledges our steady progress in strengthening the sustainability management framework across all areas of the business," said John Rim, President and CEO of Samsung Biologics, who also serves as a champion of the Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI) Supply Chains Working Group. "We remain committed to responsible growth, transparent operations, and long-term value creation for clients, communities, and stakeholders."

The continued inclusion also underscores Samsung Biologics’ proactive response to evolving expectations from global investors and stakeholders, while providing objective recognition of the company’s sustainability performance. Samsung Biologics continues to advance its ESG initiatives through disciplined execution, responsible operations, and transparent governance. This year, the company received an EcoVadis Platinum rating and also won a sustainability award at the CDMO Leadership Awards.

About Samsung Biologics

Samsung Biologics (KRX: 207940.KS) is a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), offering end-to-end integrated services that range from late discovery to commercial manufacturing.

With a combined biomanufacturing capacity of 785,000 liters across Bio Campuses I and II in Korea, and 60,000 liters from its manufacturing facility in Rockville, Maryland, U.S., Samsung Biologics holds a total global manufacturing capacity of 845,000 liters. The company has also secured land for Bio Campus III, laying the groundwork for future capacity expansion to support next-generation therapies and emerging modalities.

Samsung Biologics’ global manufacturing and commercial network spans Korea, the U.S., and Japan. Samsung Biologics America supports clients based in the U.S. and Europe, while its Tokyo- and Songdo-based sales offices serve the APAC region.

Samsung Biologics leverages cutting-edge technologies and expertise to advance diverse modalities, including multispecific antibodies, fusion proteins, antibody-drug conjugates, and mRNA therapeutics. By implementing its ExellenS™ framework across its manufacturing network with standardized designs, unified processes, and advanced digitalization, Samsung Biologics ensures plant equivalency and speed for manufacturing continuity.

Samsung Biologics continues to invest in new capabilities to maximize operational and quality excellence, ensuring flexibility and agility for clients. The company is committed to the on-time, in-full delivery of safe, high-quality biomedicines, as well as to making sustainable business decisions for the betterment of society and global health.

For more information, visit https://samsungbiologics.com/.

Media contacts

Claire Kim, Senior Director cair.kim@samsung.com

Becky Lee, Director brite.lee@samsung.com

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