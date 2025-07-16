Samyang Corporation Unveils ‘AI-Based Standardized Sugar Reduction Solution’ at US Food Technology Expo

– Participated in “IFT 2025,” the International Food Technology Expo held in Chicago, United States, from July 14 to 16

– Introduced “3S Solution,” an AI-based standardized sugar reduction solution utilizing specialty ingredients

– Offered tasting samples featuring the latest food solutions and specialty ingredients to enhance visitor understanding

SEOUL, South Korea, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Samyang Corporation (CEO Nak-hyun Choi) announced that it participated in the International Food Technology Expo (IFT 2025) held in Chicago, United States, from July 14 to 16.



Samyang Corporation’s promotional booth at IFT 2025

The event is hosted annually by the Institute of Food Technologists (IFT) and is the world’s largest exhibition in the field of food technology, attracting over 1,000 companies from around 100 countries. Samyang Corporation participated in the expo to showcase its latest food solutions and products while gaining insights into industry trends.

At this year’s event, Samyang Corporation presented its AI-based standardized sugar reduction solution, the “3S (Smart, Simple, and Successful) Sugar Reduction Solution,” for the first time. The company also offered two types of cereal bars with different textures as tasting samples developed using this solution.

The 3S solution allows customers to input desired sugar reduction levels, ingredient costs, and key factors by product category. The AI then analyzes the data to propose the optimal solution utilizing Samyang Corporation’s specialty ingredients: the alternative sweetener “Allulose” and the water-soluble dietary fiber “resistant maltodextrin.”

Through the 3S solution, Samyang Corporation has significantly shortened product development time while gaining the ability to respond quickly and flexibly to the needs of its customers. The company plans to further advance its AI system to enhance the precision of its sugar reduction solutions and expand its application to a wider range of food categories, including ice cream, sauces, baked goods, and confectionery.

In addition to the 3S solution, Samyang Corporation also showcased the excellence of its specialty ingredients by offering tasting samples such as low-calorie caramel and barbecue sauce made with allulose, as well as gummies and kombucha with enhanced dietary fiber content using resistant maltodextrin.

Allulose is an alternative sweetener that provides about 70% of the sweetness of sugar but with almost zero calories. Samyang Corporation developed liquid allulose in 2016 using its proprietary enzyme technology and has been supplying it both domestically and internationally under the brand name “Nexweet” since 2021.

Resistant maltodextrin is a water-soluble dietary fiber recognized as a health functional food ingredient that may help support healthy bowel movements, suppress after-meal blood sugar spikes, and improve blood triglyceride levels. Samyang Corporation believes this ingredient can create a synergy when combined with allulose, and currently produces both liquid and powder forms of resistant maltodextrin under the brand name “Fiberest.”

Nak-hyun Choi, CEO of Samyang Corporation, stated, “The 3S Solution was designed to provide rapid and accurate recommendations based on the vast research and solution database that Samyang has built over the years. We will continue to enhance the system to improve both the completeness and applicability of our solutions.” He added, “We will also actively leverage this solution to expand our market presence in the United States, where low-sugar and low-calorie products are gaining popularity.”

Meanwhile, Samyang Corporation also plans to promote the excellence and technological strength of its specialty ingredients at upcoming food expos in the second half of this year, including “Health Ingredients (HI) Japan 2025″ and “Supply Side West (SSW) 2025,” which will be held in Japan and the US, respectively.

Source