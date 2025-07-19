Sarah Jessica Parker, 60, loves RoC — its retinol capsules are now down to $25

There are many things to love about Sarah Jessica Parker — and one of them includes her love for drugstore beauty. Even though she has the funds for every fancy, high-end product and treatment out there, the And Just Like That… actress has been singing RoC’s praises forever, from its moisturizers to serums. One of RoC’s most highly rated picks is the Retinol Correxion Anti-Aging Wrinkle Night Serum, which is now on sale for just $25.

Why is this a good deal? 💰

Some retinol capsule products from other big beauty brands can set you back nearly $60 — comparably, with RoC Retinol Correxion, you’re getting a highly concentrated version of the ingredient for just $25 (down from $33).

Why do I need this? 🤔

Sarah Jessica Parker (the once, future and always Carrie Bradshaw) definitely knows her beauty products — and when it comes to beauty, she trusts RoC to get the job done. So much so, that she even teamed up with the brand in the past to create a limited-edition gift set including a few of her favorite items. “I want to take care of my skin and I want it to be effective and I want to feel good about it — and I don’t want to spend 20 minutes doing it,” the actress told People in 2023.

The Retinol Correxion capsules add ease to your beauty routine, since every cap contains the recommended dose of serum — no measuring or guesswork needed. And that formula seems to be something special. In a clinical study, 97% of those who tried RoC’s Retinol Correxion night serum reported smoother skin after a single night. Users said their skin was 63% more hydrated after a week and visibly firmer after a month. That’s thanks to a mix of concentrated retinol, known to help fight signs of aging in skin, and a bio-derived antioxidant with two times the effectiveness of vitamin E. This is especially impressive, considering how vitamin E is already a super-skin-loving ingredient that’s known to help protect skin from the elements (like solar radiation).

Yahoo Senior Beauty Editor Jennifer Romolini calls the brand “a drugstore skin-care legend,” and she knows of which she speaks! So if it’s from RoC, chances are it’s a trustworthy product — especially since the brand’s formulas are also recommended and tested by dermatologists.

What reviewers say 💬

RoC Retinol Correxion Anti-Aging Wrinkle Night Serum is among Amazon’s highest-rated skin-care products, with over 13,500 reviewers giving the convenient capsules a flawless five-star rating.

Pros 👍

“Smooth and effective,” wrote this beauty. “I’ve been seeing recommendations on this product for quite some time now and was looking for a new, more affordable retinol serum so I decided to give it a try. I am loving this serum so far! My face feels smoother and more moisturized! I already feel a difference in my face after a 2 week use. No breakouts upon use, but I did start off every other day and easily and quickly worked my way to daily. The quality is wonderful – I love that there’s just enough in the capsules to cover my entire face and neck where I’m not overdoing it. Plus, they’re biodegradable which is a huge plus to avoid unnecessary waste. Super cute, travel size bottle too!”

“I have to admit that I was skeptical that the tiny capsule held a sufficient amount of product to cover my face and neck; however, I am pleasantly surprised that it does,” said one longtime RoC user. “When I tell my age, people are surprised. They’ve assumed I am in my late 40s, not late 60s. I attribute this to consistent use of RoC. Honestly, I’m afraid to imagine what my face and neck would look like if I hadn’t used RoC products. … The RoC Retinol Correction Night time Smoothing Serum is moisturizing, absorbed well, has no discernible scent and immediately brightened my skin. My fair skin is quite sensitive, so I use new products on my face, body and hair with caution. This did not irritate my skin at all.”

“This is the best night serum I’ve ever used,” raved a final fan, adding as a caveat, “It is drying, but the smoothness on my face when I wake up is amazing. Wayyyyy better than the expensive brands I’ve tried!”

Cons 👎

One user cautioned to only use one capsule at a time: “I have never had a reaction or irritation — except one time when I decided to try using two capsules. Yeah, don’t do that. Mini bumps everywhere. Cleared up with hydrocortisone in a week, though. Otherwise, it’s a great starter retinol.”

Like other retinol products, it’s important to take caution if you have very sensitive skin. “I really wanted to love this product, especially because of the reviews, but unfortunately it caused me to break out,” lamented a reviewer. “After two days of use, I got several pimples on my forehead area. This just undid the good skin care I’ve been working on and set me back. If you’re prone to acne, don’t use this product.”