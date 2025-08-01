Saudi Tourism Authority Brings Football Fever and Cultural Wonders to Hong Kong

Saudi Tourism Authority’s Roadshow brings a vibrant showcase of culture and heritage to Hong Kong,

followed by the historic debut of the Saudi Super Cup highlighting Saudi’s growing global influence in events and elite sport.

HONG KONG, Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Saudi Tourism Authority (STA)’s national tourism brand, ‘Saudi, Welcome to Arabia‘ is set to transform Hong Kong this summer with a spectacular series of events showcasing Saudi’s unique blend of world-class sport, rich heritage, and warm hospitality.

STA will host an exclusive roadshow at the JW Marriott Hong Kong on 6 August, where this event will bring together 11 of STA’s key destination marketing partners, along with Qiddiya Investment Company, one of Saudi’s prominent destination development entities. During this roadshow, Saudi will spotlight its rich heritage, luxury experiences, and vibrant culture, reinforcing its appeal as one of the world’s most dynamic and inspiring new destinations for Hong Kong travelers.

Welcoming Hong Kong travelers to Saudi

With Saudi’s eVisa program now available to 66 countries and regions, and with direct Cathay Pacific flights between Hong Kong and Riyadh, it’s easier than before to experience Saudi’s warm hospitality and iconic welcome.

From indulgent shopping and fine dining in cosmopolitan hubs like Jeddah and Riyadh to serene retreats and curated cultural journeys, Saudi offers experiences tailored to every traveler’s desires. This summer, highlights include Jeddah Season 2025, the Esports World Cup in Riyadh, and AlUla Summer Nights, blending entertainment, heritage, and natural beauty. Visitors can explore the eight UNESCO World Heritage Sites, such as the Hegra Archaeological Site in AlUla, the Historic Jeddah old town, and the At-Turaif District in Diriyah—the birthplace of the Kingdom. Along the pristine Saudi Red Sea coast, a new chapter in luxury travel unfolds with world-class resorts and marine adventures set against breathtaking natural beauty. Whether visitors are seeking culture, adventure, relaxation or entertainment, Saudi promises a journey that is enriching, authentic, and unforgettable.

Saudi Super Cup in Kai Tak Stadium, Hong Kong

From 19 to 23 August, Saudi’s premier football competition heads to Hong Kong for the first time as the Saudi Super Cup takes over the Kai Tak Stadium. Leading clubs including Al-Ittihad, Al-Nassr, Al-Qadsiah, and Al-Ahli Saudi FC will battle for glory, with star players. More than just a sporting spectacle, this landmark occasion highlights Saudi’s growing influence on the world stage and its commitment to fostering cultural exchange, regional engagement, and world-class entertainment experiences. Hosting the tournament in Hong Kong reflects Saudi’s ambition to deepen ties with the city while offering fans across Asia a front-row seat to the energy and excitement of Saudi football at its finest.

Football fans can secure tickets for the Saudi Super Cup at Hong Kong Stadium from 19 to 23 August, priced between HK$499 and HK$2,990. You may find the information of Saudi Super Cup ticket from this link: https://www.klook.com/zh-HK/tetris/promo/saudisupercup/

To learn more about the very best attractions and experiences that Saudi has to offer, visit www.VisitSaudi.com

About “Saudi, Welcome to Arabia“

“Saudi, Welcome to Arabia” is a vibrant consumer brand dedicated to sharing Saudi Arabia with the world and welcoming travelers to explore all the country has to offer. The brand’s role is to drive forward the country’s tourism industry through awareness-raising campaigns and to provide a comprehensive array of information and resources for travelers to plan and enjoy unforgettable journeys. As the world’s fastest-growing destination, Saudi, the heart of Arabia, is the most exciting new year-round destination.

