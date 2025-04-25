Savour Family Moments This School Holiday at DoubleTree by Hilton Johor Bahru

Experience joyful moments with curated kids’ activities, family-friendly amenities, and dining made for sharing, just across the causeway

JOHOR BAHRU, Malaysia, April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — With the mid-year school holidays just around the corner, DoubleTree by Hilton Johor Bahru invites families to enjoy the school holidays with a collection of curated experiences made for both parents and little ones. Conveniently located just three kilometers from the Johor-Singapore Causeway, the hotel combines kid-approved surprises, delicious dining, and family-friendly amenities designed to make the most of the holiday season.



Little Chefs’ Pizza Workshop at Tosca, DoubleTree by Hilton Johor Bahru

From the moment of arrival, families are greeted with DoubleTree’s signature warm cookie welcome, along with Little Traveler Packs to kick off the stay. At lunchtime, Tosca comes alive with the Little Chefs’ Pizza Workshop, held daily, where kids can craft their own pizzas while enjoying time with loved ones. Afternoons are best spent by the kids’ pool, where poolside toys and refreshing beverages await under shaded lounging areas—ideal for parents and children to unwind together.

To make exploring the city even more convenient, the hotel offers complimentary shuttle services to nearby attractions like Mid Valley Southkey and Johor Premium Outlets, perfect for leisure and retail therapy. Evenings bring a touch of nostalgia with traditional Malaysian games such as congkak and batu seremban, while the lobby popcorn cart, available daily from 12 noon to 5 PM, adds a little sweetness to every stay.

Renowned for its hearty breakfast, Makan Kitchen remains a guest favourite—offering comforting morning selections including fresh pastries, live egg stations, and regional delicacies, all in a warm and lively setting. For families dining with young children, the restaurant features a dedicated Kids Corner play area, designed to keep little ones happily entertained with colourful toys, games, and hands-on activities—allowing parents to enjoy their meals with added peace of mind.

To make family stays even more seamless, guests can now book guaranteed connecting rooms through the Hilton Honors app—ensuring everyone stays together with the space they need to relax and recharge. Whether it’s a weekday retreat or weekend road trip, the mid-year break is all about reconnecting in a setting that feels like home.

To round off the experience, the hotel’s Stay & Dine Package brings together all the essentials of a memorable family getaway. With rates starting from RM599+, the package includes breakfast and a choice of lunch or dinner, complemented by spacious family rooms, kids’ welcome amenities, a dedicated kids’ pool, and close access to Johor Bahru’s vibrant shopping and heritage districts.

Whether it’s a spontaneous escape or a well-deserved break, DoubleTree by Hilton Johor Bahru offers the warm touches, friendly service, and family experiences that turn everyday stays into lasting memories.

Explore all the seasonal experiences and family-friendly offerings at DoubleTree by Hilton Johor Bahru: https://eatdrinkhilton.com/things-to-do-in-johor-bahru/

For reservations or enquiries, call +607 268 6868 or email us at JHBDT_RES@hilton.com. Book direct on our website or via the Hilton Honors app to enjoy the best rates and exclusive member benefits.

