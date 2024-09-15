Say no to food samples at the grocery store, drink green tea and eat more berries: Wellness tips for the week ahead

Hello, Yahoo Life readers! My name is Kaitlin, and I’m sharing the week’s best health and wellness tips.

September is Better Breakfast Month, a good reminder to treat yourself to a healthier morning spread — and no, coffee alone does not count. (But don’t feel guilty about your morning cup of joe; research shows that, in moderation, a caffeinated brew is good for you. Just have yours with some food to avoid feeling cranky or tired later on.)

Read the weather report for your area and, if you’re seeking some starry guidance, your horoscope. Then check out these wellness tips for living your best life.

🍵 Drink green tea

Influencers claim that green tea is “nature’s Ozempic” — but research shows that while it’s possible drinking the tea can help you feel fuller for longer, its ability to manage obesity is limited. While green tea may not be a significant tool for weight loss, it does have great benefits, such as improving your heart health by helping you lower your cholesterol. Try drinking a cup or two of freshly brewed green tea in the morning instead of using powdered varieties, as fresh tea contains more epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), a compound that acts as an antioxidant.

😋 Reconsider food samples

A new study from the University of South Florida found that people who sampled healthy foods at big-box stores went on to purchase less healthy foods later on in their shopping. The researchers suggest that these samples may have made people feel so virtuous in their eating habits that they decided to indulge later on. While you don’t necessarily need to skip the carrots and hummus next time you’re at Costco, be mindful next time you’re shopping — and hey, maybe pick up a container of the healthy item you just ate in lieu of a salty or sugary snack.

🫐 Add berries to your plate

New research presented at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes suggests that while eating certain foods in childhood, including fruit, oats and rye, could increase the risk of developing type 1 diabetes, berries may lower that risk. Researchers believe that’s due to the fact that berries are rich in polyphenols, plant compounds which may lower the inflammation that is associated with the development of type 1 diabetes.

Don’t just add berries to your kids’ plates, though — adults can reap the benefits too. Blueberries in particular have been shown to improve muscle recovery and strength after a workout, so try drinking a fruity smoothie or sprinkling some berries on Greek yogurt post-sweat session.

🧂 Don’t overdo the electrolytes

Do you grab a Gatorade with lunch, even though your day involves sitting behind a desk in the AC? You probably don’t need it. While replenishing your electrolytes — aka essential minerals like sodium, potassium and magnesium — can help maintain hydration, drinking too much may do more harm than good. Excessive amounts of electrolytes can strain your kidneys, and too much sodium may lead to uncomfortable symptoms such as dizziness, vomiting, diarrhea and even seizures and loss of muscle control. Stick to drinking an electrolyte beverage on hot days or when you’re working out for longer than 75 minutes.

🎃 Snack on pumpkin seeds

Making jack-o’-lanterns this year ahead of Halloween? Toast those pumpkin seeds for a healthy snack. These seeds contain magnesium, zinc and healthy fats, which support heart health and immune function. Plus, they also contain protein (about eight grams per ounce) which can help you meet your daily goals.

🍞 Rethink that low-carb diet

If you’re following a low-carb diet in hopes that you’ll lose weight and manage your health, you may want to reflect on what you’re actually eating. A new Australian study from Monash University and RMIT University found that strict low-carb diets, such as keto, could increase the risk of developing type 2 diabetes if not balanced correctly. Replacing refined carbs with saturated fats, for example, could lead to weight gain, which increases the risk of developing metabolic disease.

Diets low in carbs also cut out good-for-you food groups such as fruit and beans, which contribute to your fiber intake. If you’re aiming for sustainable weight loss, it’s worth considering a more varied, calorie-reduced diet instead for better well-being.

🚨 Try red light therapy

Maybe you’ve seen spas or gyms advertising red light saunas or an influencer waxing poetic about the benefits of this therapy. It’s not just a fleeting wellness trend: Experts say that red light therapy can reduce muscle soreness, aid in recovery after a workout and lower inflammation and swelling. However, not all red light therapy is created equal, and while home devices do need approval from the Food and Drug Administration, it can be hard to know just how effective they are. If you do purchase your own red light therapy tool, sit as close to the light as possible without putting it directly on your skin and aim for three sessions a week, about 20 to 30 minutes each.

🏃 Exercise regularly to improve your belly fat

You’ve probably heard that having excess belly fat can be especially dangerous for your health, but not all belly fat comes with the same health risks. A new study published in the journal Nature Metabolism found that people who exercised regularly stored healthier fat in their bellies compared to those who were more sedentary. People who worked out were more likely to have subcutaneous fat, which is the fat just under your skin, whereas those who didn’t exercise much had more visceral fat, which is deeper, wraps around your organs and is linked to issues including heart disease and diabetes.

Exercising regularly doesn’t have to be complicated. The U.S. guidelines for physical activity say that adults should get 150 minutes of moderate-intensity, or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity, exercise per week, along with muscle-strengthening activities on two or more days a week. That could equate to around 22 minutes of walking per day, plus two days of your favorite type of resistance training, like Pilates or weightlifting. Or try something a bit more intense but less time-consuming, such as two 35- to 40-minute runs per week plus your muscle-strengthening training of choice.

