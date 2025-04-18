Saturday, April 19, 2025
Google search engine
HomeTravelSecret 'Sistine Chapel' decked out with frescos in unlikely location
Travel

Secret ‘Sistine Chapel’ decked out with frescos in unlikely location

admin
By admin
0
2

A church in New England may look like dozens of others from the outside — but it’s full of surprises once you step through the door. 

The South Solon Meeting House in Waterville, Maine, is known by locals as “Maine’s Sistine Chapel,” according to The Associated Press (AP).

Inside the building, the walls and ceilings are covered in 70-year-old fresco murals painted by artists in the 1950s. 

FIRST LADY MELANIA TRUMP SHARES GOOD FRIDAY MESSAGE AHEAD OF EASTER

The meeting house was built in 1842 and hosted church services until the 1940s, as AP reported.

In 1951, the empty building was discovered by Margaret Day Blake, a former art student.

Maine Sistine Chapel

Veronique Plesch, an art professor at Colby College, gives a lecture to art teachers about the frescoes that adorn the walls and ceiling of the South Solon Meeting House on Sunday, April 6, 2025, in Solon, Maine.  (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Blake reached out to students at Skowhegan School of Painting and Sculpture and called young artists to paint frescoes, said AP.

The artists were told to recreate biblical scenes to “offer rich and suitable” imagery.

Colby College in Maine has dedicated a website to the church describing the various scenes and the 13 artists featured in the building.

Nonagenarians Sigmund Abeles of New York City and Sidney Hurwitz of Newton, Massachusetts were two of the artists who contributed.  

maine sistine chapel

A fresco depicting community members with a model of South Solon Meeting House is seen through a window in the lobby of the building on April 6, 2025, in Solon, Maine.  (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

“We would go out there and paint and then take a lunch break in the cemetery behind the building. It was a very idyllic time,” Hurwitz told AP. 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

He added, “I very much enjoyed it.”

Abeles, for his part, recalled a scene from the Book of Genesis.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

Abeles said he painted the scene of Jacob wrestling with the angel.

He told AP, “It’s a very, very special place, and it was a unique experience.”

Maine Sistine Chapel

Veronique Plesch, an art professor at Colby College, gives a lecture to art teachers about the frescoes that adorn the walls and ceiling of the South Solon Meeting House, April 6, 2025, in Solon, Maine.  (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Véronique Plesch, a Colby professor of art, told AP she hopes the building inspires more appreciation of frescoes.

“I fell in love with the place, because I have studied frescoes all my life,” said Plesch.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The building now operates as a community gathering and performance space.

The Associated Press contributed reporting.

Source

Previous article
teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi opens its doors to the public in Saadiyat Cultural District
admin
adminhttps://blogchicks.com.au
RELATED ARTICLES
Google search engine

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

admin on People are reporting vertigo, dizziness and nausea after Friday’s 4.8 magnitude East Coast earthquake. Here’s why.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Blogchicks is your lifestyle news, entertainment, travel, music, health & fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos, something for everyone.

Contact us: info@blogchicks.com.au

FOLLOW US

© Blog Chicks 2024