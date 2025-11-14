BEIJING, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Healthy food products grown in the konjac fields of Ankang, China, are gaining traction among international consumers, driven by Konjac Brother, a fast-growing Chinese food company committed to product innovation and health-focused foods.

In a recent development, Shangpu Group, a leading China-based market research firm, released a specialized market position statement formally recognizing Konjac Brother as the “Pioneer of Xi’an Konjac Cold Noodles.” This endorsement highlights the company’s leadership in category innovation as it expands beyond its Ankang roots into global markets.



Konjac Brother – The Pioneer of Xi’an Konjac Cold Noodles

From January to August 2025, China’s food manufacturing sector reported an export value of RMB 91.07 billion, reflecting steady growth. Konjac Brother, with its innovative take on Xi’an Konjac Cold Noodles, has successfully entered international markets—including South Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, and Singapore—positioning itself as a fast-growing contender in the global snack category for health-conscious consumers.

1. Konjac Brother Establishes the First-Mover Brand of Xi’an Konjac Cold Noodles

Rooted in Ankang, one of China’s eight major konjac-producing regions, Konjac Brother has built end-to-end capabilities across the entire value chain, supported by automated production systems. The company operates an integrated framework encompassing konjac cultivation, raw-material preparation and finished-goods manufacturing. Its 30,000-square-meter facility utilizes fully automated lines to efficiently produce snack foods and ready-to-eat products.

Konjac Brother adheres to stringent international standards, including ISO 22000 and HACCP, and implements a comprehensive three-tier quality control system covering raw material traceability, process monitoring, and finished product inspection. This rigorous approach strengthens the company’s ability to deliver safe, consistent, and high-quality food products and provides a solid foundation for the company’s entry into global markets.

The “Pioneer of Xi’an Konjac Cold Noodles” market position statement not only affirms Konjac Brother’s product innovation but also signals the increasing global competitiveness of China’s next-generation snack manufacturers.

2. Konjac Products Align with Global Healthy Eating Trends

As health consciousness rises worldwide, low-calorie, high-fiber konjac-based foods are meeting growing consumer demand. Tapping into this trend, Konjac Brother skillfully blends traditional Chinese ingredients with modern health and flavor preferences. Drawing on konjac’s inherent benefits—high satiety, low calories, and rich soluble dietary fiber—the company transforms this nutritious raw material into appealing snack formats that satisfy health-conscious consumers without compromising on taste.

3. Strategic Expansion from Ankang to the World

Konjac Brother initiated its global expansion strategy in 2019. After solidifying its presence across China through brick-and-mortar supermarkets and major e-commerce platforms, the company transitioned from a regional to a national brand. Following its domestic success, Konjac Brother obtained halal certification in Malaysia and Indonesia, clearing a path for overseas growth. By adapting flavors to local preferences, the company tailors its products to resonate with consumers in different markets, helping konjac-based foods integrate more seamlessly into local culinary traditions worldwide.

4. Konjac Value Chain Drives Rural Revitalization

Beyond bringing popular products to global consumers, Konjac Brother energizes rural communities through agricultural development initiatives. Capitalizing on the advantages of the Ankang production area, the company strengthens market linkages for local farmers, helping to raise incomes for more than 1,000 formerly low-income households and contributing to rural revitalization. Guided by its brand mission—”develop the konjac industry, revitalize the hometown economy, and contribute to a Healthy China”—Konjac Brother aligns its commercial success with shared community impact.

As worldwide health trends continue to accelerate, konjac products are well-positioned for expanded growth, given their nutritional profile. Through its expansion from Ankang into international markets, Konjac Brother offers consumers not only healthier food options but also distinctive brand value—marking a new phase in its evolution from commodity exporter to recognized global brand.

