Shania Twain, 58, uses this surprising product to keep her skin and hair hydrated

Many people know their skin needs extra TLC during the cold, dry winter months when dryness and redness are common issues. But don’t think you can slack off during the summer. Sunburn, chafing and, yes, even dry skin are still everyday occurrences when the weather is sweltering and you’re spending a lot of time in saltwater or chlorinated pool water.

If ever there was a time to invest in a skincare savior, it’s now. If you’re a fan of the tried-and-true, how about a skincare savior that’s been delivering results since 1899 (not a typo) and is currently finding a whole new legion of fans on TikTok? Influencers like Alix Earle have talked about Bag Balm recently but — back to the tried-and-true — drop-dead gorgeous songstress and performer extraordinaire Shania Twain praised the product as her go-to back in the 90s, explaining that she uses it on her face and skin to help with dryness.

Why is it a good deal? 💰

At less than $9 when it’s full price, Bag Balm is an affordable addition to your beauty regimen. It’s currently on sale for a few cents off, which ordinarily isn’t anything to write home about. However, given that this product is trending big time on social media, there’s a chance it will sell out, so you’d be smart to grab a tin while it’s in stock and save some change in the process.

Why do I need this? 🤔

Okay, ready for a fun fact? Bag Balm was originally designed as a soothing salve for cow’s udders. Yes, really — those are the bags they’re talking about. Over time, farmers started using the balm for other animals; some used it on goat’s hooves, others on their dog’s noses and paws. Eventually, they started to notice their hands were feeling more supple after applying it to their animals. Humans became hooked and the rest is history!

These days, there are lots of reasons people crack open their tins of Bag Balm. The healing goop works especially well on dry, cracked skin whether that’s on your hands, feet, elbows or even your lips. People also look to it as a diaper rash miracle cure — and soothes irritated skin on other parts of the body, too. Skincare obsessives say the product is ideal for slugging, and folks who have issues with chafing say this simple solution keeps things smooth and comfy. So yeah, there’s not just one reason you need Bag Balm — there are many!

What reviewers say 💬

Before Bag Balm started trending on TikTok, it was a skincare staple for many who’d experienced its moisturizing goodness firsthand over the years. The salve has 4.7 out of 5 stars on Amazon, more than 16,000 of which are five star (and one of which dates back to 2019, long before the product went viral on social media).

Pros 👍

“I’m addicted to this!” one happy Amazon customer titled their review on the site. “This stuff is a game-changer for dry skin. I’ve struggled with chapped lips and dry patches for years, trying countless products with little success. But Bag Balm is the real deal. The lanolin in it works wonders, leaving my skin feeling hydrated and smooth. I apply it before bed and wake up with noticeably softer lips and skin.”

If you need a quick fix now that sandals season is here, consider this comment from another satisfied shopper: “I’ve used all sorts of foot ointments to keep old heels from cracking and flaking. But then I remembered using Bag Balm — yes, on actual cows udders, years ago. And we also used it on our hands. It is the best solution for cracked heels I’ve found, without question.”

Yet another reason to grab a tin of Bag Balm ahead of the hot and humid summer season? “[It] helps a lot in hot weather for chafing,” according to another reviewer who called it a “very wonderful and soothing cream.”

Cons 👎

If you’re sensitive to scents, then proceed with caution. One shopper who raved about Bag Balm said, “It works way better than petroleum jelly!” but added, “the only drawback is the smell—[it’s] very medicinal!”

Another person agreed, saying the balm “doesn’t smell that great.” They also noted that “it’s a little sticky to spread.”

The texture is another common complaint, even among folks who say Bag Balm is effective. “This works, but it’s just too greasy for me,” one shopper wrote. “You put it on your hands and it never seems to dry so your hands are so greasy you can’t touch anything. I used it twice and that was it.”

