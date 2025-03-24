Monday, March 24, 2025
Travel

Sharks surround snorkeling tourist during wild encounter: ‘They looked terrifying’

A tourist was enjoying a swim in the crystal-clear waters of the Maldives when she experienced an unsettling encounter.

Donning a snorkeling mask and pink bikini, Sindy Claire Bondoc was exploring the ocean when a group of sharks began circling her, according to Viral Press.

A video shows Bondoc reacting as a nurse shark glides toward her face.

Sharks approach snorkeler in Maldives

A viral video shows a tourist in the Maldives going face to face with a shiver of nurse sharks while snorkeling. (Viral Press)

“The sharks were being fed by locals, so they were in a bit of a frenzy. They looked terrifying with sharp teeth, but they actually ignored me,” she told Viral Press.

Nurse sharks are nocturnal while moving generally slowly and sluggishly, according to the National Aquarium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Sharks swim near tourist in the Maldives.

Footage captures a tourist going to face-to-face with a group of nurse sharks while snorkeling. (Viral Press)

The sharks typically spend time at the bottom of the sea in both the Atlantic and Pacific oceans

Bondoc said local guides instructed her on what to do if she did encounter sharks.

A nurse shark swims on the bottom of the ocean.

Nurse sharks have a small jaw and small teeth that allow them to generate suction to capture prey. (iStock)

“Your hands should not be away from you. Just keep it to your chest or above water because the shark might think it is food,” Bondoc said.

Nurse sharks have a different eating style from other sharks with a small mouth and teeth that allow them to generate suction to capture prey, according to the New England Aquarium in Boston, Massachusetts.

